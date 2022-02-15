Using Technology to Combat Climate Change: #Women-In-Tech Interview with Sana, CEO BreatheIO

The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!





Tell us about yourself!

My aim is to use technology for combating climate change and enhancing human well-being. By profession, I am an Architect with experience in sustainable design with a core focus on air quality and occupant health.





This led me to BreatheIO, where I am the CEO and Co-founder. BreatheIO aims to create IoT products that promote human health and well-being. I am also the founder of a non-profit REsource Zero Waste that works with organizations/ institutions/ industries for waste reduction at source.

Why did you choose this field in the first place?





Most of us believe that someone will solve our major climate problems, but we don’t realize that this is our problem and we have to solve it. I have had a bond with Lahore since my childhood. When 2015 in its wake brought smog to the city, engulfing it in a haze with traces of smoke, it didn’t cause much alarm. However, it turned into an annual fest, which was worrisome.





I am a mother of 2 kids, and watching my kids suffer from this polluted air made me worry about their health.





Smog has adverse effects on the elderly as well. Scanning the market for a good air purifier led us to develop our own air purifier that was affordable, had ease of filter replacement, and gave users the power to monitor their indoor air quality using an array of gases.

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

Internet of Things and smart connectivity! It fascinates me because research has shown IoT has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 15% by 2030. We may not realize it consciously, but IoT has already been embedded in our daily lives. Smart connectivity & IoT has the capability to help transition towards smart cities and tackle climate changes issues using technology. This is vital for developing countries like Pakistan, which rank amongst the top 10 countries most affected by climate change.

What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

Artificial Intelligence. Why? Because such systems are vulnerable and can be destructive if they land in the wrong hands. For instance, autonomous weapons used to kill could cause havoc if hijacked by the wrong people. Similarly, an AI system programmed to reach the goal may develop a destructive method to reach that goal. Although there is research regarding AI safety, we need more research to make such systems safe and secure.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

I love to create, may it be origami or an air monitor. I like to make cement pottery, and stone homeware, for the desire to create is reflected in whatever I do.

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?





I believe in our local context, the glass ceiling initiates at home and thickens as you move through the corporate world.





We have been conditioned in a manner where professions revolving around tech have been categorized male-centric, and girls are discouraged from pursuing such professions.





For me, the challenges started when I shifted my vertical and transitioned towards tech. Explaining to people around me this transition and then convincing the people in tech of my ability has been a challenge itself.

Any interesting misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

It is not a story but a commonly recurring situation I face when interacting with people from a tech background. It is their non-serious attitude towards women founders working in tech. I have observed their questions and statement being directed towards my male counterparts/co-founders instead of me.

What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?





COVID-19. When the pandemic hit and schools shut down with kids home for online classes, it was the biggest setback I have faced. To manage my work, my kids’ classes, and other responsibilities has been very difficult for me, and it continues to be this way as we keep shifting back to this system again and again with no end in sight.

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

Last year, the Government of Punjab selected us to represent our startup at EXPO Dubai 2020 Pakistan Pavilion. We had the opportunity to showcase our product at the Pakistan Pavilion.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

Like I stated before, it all starts with how we condition our girls. They need to be exposed to tech and the multiple uses of tech at an early age. Such subjects need to be incorporated into our curriculums with accessibility to all. This will eventually bring about a change in the mindset of our people regarding women in tech.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

Dr. Ayesha Khanna. She is breaking barriers in the tech world and has set up a tech institute that gives classes and workshops to young girls, encouraging them to join this domain and excel in it.

Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

Find what you are passionate about and your purpose for joining this field, and let that passion be the force that drives you. Don’t be intimidated by the men around you thinking they know more, they also started at some point, and if you have a thirst for learning, you can stand parallel to them.





Most importantly, be a resource for others, what you have learned and applied, share it with others so that they may also benefit from it because, as they say: “Empowered women empower women!”