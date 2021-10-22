Using Shopping Apps to Boost Profits Small e-Commerce Entrepreneurs

Nearly 63% of consumers do all of their shopping online. By launching an app, you could increase retention rates, take care of your customers’ private data, and provide them with a better shopping experience. Apps reduce the costs of engaging with your B2B clients. Apps are a great way to keep your loyal customers and provide a seamless experience. In 2021, the pandemic continued to drive the cost of customer acquisition. In addition to an online store, a shopping app could be a great tool for learning more about your customers' preferences.