Using Shapeless For Programming In Scala To Write A REST API

import io.circe.Decoder
import zio.{Has, RIO, Task}
object HttpClient {
type HttpClient = Has[Service]
trait Service {
protected final val rootUrl = "http://localhost:8080"
def get[T](uri: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): Task[List[T]]
}
def get[T](resource: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): RIO[HttpClient, List[T]] =
RIO.accessM[HttpClient](_.get.get[T](resource, parameters))
}
of
Task
List
is just a helper to access the environment of the effect (ZIO stuff)
Service
implementation, using http4s:
HttpClient.Service
import io.circe.Decoder
import org.http4s.Uri
import org.http4s.circe.CirceEntityCodec.circeEntityDecoder
import org.http4s.client.Client
import org.http4s.client.dsl.Http4sClientDsl
import zio._
import zio.interop.catz._
class Http4sClient(client: Client[Task])
extends HttpClient.Service with Http4sClientDsl[Task] {
def get[T](resource: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): Task[List[T]] = {
val uri = Uri(path = rootUrl + resource)
.withQueryParams(parameters)
client
.expect[List[T]](uri.toString())
.foldM(IO.fail(_), ZIO.succeed(_))
}
}
adds
Http4sClient.get
to the
resource
and the
uri
are the query string. Now, to represent the request call, we have a case class called
parameters
:
OrganisationRequest
case class OrganisationRequest(code: Option[String],
description: Option[String],
page: Integer = 1)
helper) is trivial, except for one detail:
get
import HttpClient.get
def organisations(request: OrganisationRequest):
get[Organisation]("/organisations", ???)
into
request
, what is an easy task. However, there are many “request” objects, and writing
Map[String, String]
methods to every single one of them is a Java-ish solution. Here is the challenge: how can we build this generic transformation?
toMap
) as a generic representation of case classes. Let’s do it using Generic:
HList
scala> import shapeless._
scala> val org = OrganisationRequest(Some("acme"), None, 5)
org: OrganisationRequest = OrganisationRequest(Some(org),None,5)
scala> val gen = Generic[OrganisationRequest]
gen: shapeless.Generic[OrganisationRequest]
{type Repr =
Option[String]
:: Option[String]
:: Integer
:: shapeless.HNil} = anon$macro$4$1@48f146f2
scala> gen.to(org)
res8: gen.Repr = Some(acme) :: None :: 5 :: HNil
is an
OrganisationRequest
of type
HList
. We have the values, but we need the names of the fields for our
Option[String] :: Option[String] :: Int :: HNil
. We need
Map
instead of
LabelledGeneric
:
Generic
scala> val lgen = LabelledGeneric[OrganisationRequest]
lgen: shapeless.LabelledGeneric[OrganisationRequest]
{type Repr =
Option[String] with shapeless.labelled.KeyTag[Symbol with shapeless.tag.Tagged[String("code")],Option[String]]
:: Option[String] with shapeless.labelled.KeyTag[Symbol with shapeless.tag.Tagged[String("description")],Option[String]]
:: Integer with shapeless.labelled.KeyTag[Symbol with shapeless.tag.Tagged[String("page")],Integer]
:: shapeless.HNil} = shapeless.LabelledGeneric$$anon$1@55f78c67
it’s possible to retain the information about the field names as well.
LabelledGeneric
ourselves, shapeless provides us with plenty of useful type classes that can be found in the
LabelledGeneric
package. We will build our solution using ToMap:
shapless.ops
scala> import shapeless.ops.product.ToMap
scala> val toMap = ToMap[OrganisationRequest]
toMap: shapeless.ops.product.ToMap[OrganisationRequest]
{type K = Symbol
with shapeless.tag.Tagged[_ >: String("page")
with String("description")
with String("code") <: String];
type V = java.io.Serializable} =
shapeless.ops.product$ToMap$$anon$5@3bccd311
scala> val map = toMap(org)
map: toMap.Out = Map('page -> 5,
'description -> None,
'code -> Some(acme))
scala> import shapeless.syntax.std.product._
scala> val map = org.toMap[Symbol, Any]
map: Map[Symbol,Any] = Map('page -> 5,
'description -> None,
'code -> Some(acme))
in order to add a
implicit class
method to our
parameters
class. Besides, we should remove every entry with
request
or
null
values, flatten the
None
and turn keys and values into
Options
:
String
import shapeless.ops.product.ToMap
import shapeless.syntax.std.product._
implicit class RequestOps[A <: Product](val a: A) {
def parameters(implicit toMap: ToMap.Aux[A, Symbol, Any]): Map[String, String] =
a.toMap[Symbol, Any]
.filter {
case (_, v: Option[Any]) => v.isDefined
case (_, v) => v != null
}
.map {
case (k, v: Option[Any]) => k.name -> v.get.toString
case (k, v) => k.name -> v.toString
}
}
needs to be in place so we can use
A <: Product
. All case classes implement Product, it’s just a matter of adding the constrain for implicit resolution;
shapeless.ops.product
is a
toMap
instead of just
ToMap.Aux
. Long story short, shapeless defines the
ToMap
alias in order to make some of its internal complexity more readable and usable. Just trust me here ;)
Aux
import HttpClient.get
import RequestOps
def organisations(request: OrganisationRequest):
get[Organisation]("/organisations", request.parameters)