Using Shapeless For Programming In Scala To Write A REST API

Shapeless is a library for generic programming in Scala, largely present in the ecosystem, but mostly behind the scenes; it is likely shapeless powers some of the libraries in your project, even though you don’t use it directly.

Trying to solve an everyday problem, I’ve found an use case which I could solve using shapeless. This post doesn’t intend to explain how shapeless works (there is a whole book about it here ), but to provide a taste of it instead.

The Challenge

We need to write a REST API consumer using ZIO and http4s . Here is the service definition:

import io.circe. Decoder import zio.{ Has , RIO , Task } object HttpClient { type HttpClient = Has [ Service ] trait Service { protected final val rootUrl = "http://localhost:8080" def get [ T ](uri: String , parameters: Map [ String , String ]) ( implicit d: Decoder [ T ]): Task [ List [ T ]] } def get [ T ](resource: String , parameters: Map [ String , String ]) ( implicit d: Decoder [ T ]): RIO [ HttpClient , List [ T ]] = RIO .accessM[ HttpClient ](_.get.get[ T ](resource, parameters)) }

In case you are not familiar with ZIO (you should, it’s awesome), what you need to know is:

every get requests returns a Task of List

of the get function outside the Service is just a helper to access the environment of the effect (ZIO stuff)

HttpClient.Service implementation, using This is theimplementation, using http4s

import io.circe. Decoder import org.http4s. Uri import org.http4s.circe. CirceEntityCodec .circeEntityDecoder import org.http4s.client. Client import org.http4s.client.dsl. Http4sClientDsl import zio._ import zio.interop.catz._ class Http4sClient ( client: Client [ Task ] ) extends HttpClient . Service with Http4sClientDsl [ Task ] { def get [ T ](resource: String , parameters: Map [ String , String ]) ( implicit d: Decoder [ T ]): Task [ List [ T ]] = { val uri = Uri (path = rootUrl + resource) .withQueryParams(parameters) client .expect[ List [ T ]](uri.toString()) .foldM( IO .fail(_), ZIO .succeed(_)) } }

Http4sClient.get adds resource to the uri and the parameters are the query string. Now, to represent the request call, we have a case class called OrganisationRequest : addsto theand theare the query string. Now, to represent the request call, we have a case class called

case class OrganisationRequest ( code: Option [ String ], description: Option [ String ], page: Integer = 1 )

The Problem

get helper) is trivial, except for one detail: Using the client (viahelper) is trivial, except for one detail:

import HttpClient .get def organisations (request: OrganisationRequest ): get[ Organisation ]( "/organisations" , ???)

request into Map[String, String] , what is an easy task. However, there are many “request” objects, and writing toMap methods to every single one of them is a Java-ish solution. Here is the challenge: how can we build this generic transformation? We need to transform theinto, what is an easy task. However, there are many “request” objects, and writingmethods to every single one of them is a Java-ish solution. Here is the challenge: how can we build this generic transformation?

Spoiler: with shapeless.

A bit of shapeless

HList ) as a generic representation of case classes. Let’s do it using This section is a grasp of how shapeless works, so the solution will make more sense when we get there. Shapeless can create an Heterogenous List (or) as a generic representation of case classes. Let’s do it using Generic

scala> import shapeless._ scala> val org = OrganisationRequest ( Some ( "acme" ), None , 5 ) org: OrganisationRequest = OrganisationRequest ( Some (org), None , 5 ) scala> val gen = Generic [ OrganisationRequest ] gen: shapeless. Generic [ OrganisationRequest ] { type Repr = Option [ String ] :: Option [ String ] :: Integer :: shapeless. HNil } = anon$macro$ 4 $ 1 @ 48 f146f2 scala> gen.to(org) res8: gen. Repr = Some (acme) :: None :: 5 :: HNil

OrganisationRequest is an HList of type Option[String] :: Option[String] :: Int :: HNil . We have the values, but we need the names of the fields for our Map . We need LabelledGeneric instead of Generic : The generic representation ofis anof type. We have the values, but we need the names of the fields for our. We needinstead of

scala> val lgen = LabelledGeneric [ OrganisationRequest ] lgen: shapeless. LabelledGeneric [ OrganisationRequest ] { type Repr = Option [ String ] with shapeless.labelled. KeyTag [ Symbol with shapeless.tag. Tagged [ String ( "code" )], Option [ String ]] :: Option [ String ] with shapeless.labelled. KeyTag [ Symbol with shapeless.tag. Tagged [ String ( "description" )], Option [ String ]] :: Integer with shapeless.labelled. KeyTag [ Symbol with shapeless.tag. Tagged [ String ( "page" )], Integer ] :: shapeless. HNil } = shapeless. LabelledGeneric $$anon$ 1 @ 55 f78c67

LabelledGeneric it’s possible to retain the information about the field names as well. As you can see, withit’s possible to retain the information about the field names as well.

The Solution

LabelledGeneric ourselves, shapeless provides us with plenty of useful type classes that can be found in the shapless.ops package. We will build our solution using Luckily, we don’t need to manipulateourselves, shapeless provides us with plenty of useful type classes that can be found in thepackage. We will build our solution using ToMap

scala> import shapeless.ops.product. ToMap scala> val toMap = ToMap [ OrganisationRequest ] toMap: shapeless.ops.product. ToMap [ OrganisationRequest ] { type K = Symbol with shapeless.tag. Tagged [_ >: String ( "page" ) with String ( "description" ) with String ( "code" ) <: String ]; type V = java.io. Serializable } = shapeless.ops.product$ ToMap $$anon$ 5 @ 3 bccd311 scala> val map = toMap(org) map: toMap. Out = Map ( 'page -> 5 , 'description -> None , 'code -> Some (acme))

We can make it even nicer using shapeless syntax:

scala> import shapeless.syntax.std.product._ scala> val map = org.toMap[ Symbol , Any ] map: Map [ Symbol , Any ] = Map ( 'page -> 5 , 'description -> None , 'code -> Some (acme))

implicit class in order to add a parameters method to our request class. Besides, we should remove every entry with null or None values, flatten the Options and turn keys and values into String : For the final solution, let’s create anin order to add amethod to ourclass. Besides, we should remove every entry withorvalues, flatten theand turn keys and values into

import shapeless.ops.product. ToMap import shapeless.syntax.std.product._ implicit class RequestOps [ A <: Product ]( val a: A ) { def parameters ( implicit toMap: ToMap . Aux [ A , Symbol , Any ]): Map [ String , String ] = a.toMap[ Symbol , Any ] .filter { case (_, v: Option [ Any ]) => v.isDefined case (_, v) => v != null } .map { case (k, v: Option [ Any ]) => k.name -> v.get.toString case (k, v) => k.name -> v.toString } }

A few comments here:

A <: Product needs to be in place so we can use shapeless.ops.product . All case classes implement Product, it’s just a matter of adding the constrain for implicit resolution;

needs to be in place so we can use . All case classes implement Product, it’s just a matter of adding the constrain for implicit resolution; the implicit parameter toMap is a ToMap.Aux instead of just ToMap . Long story short, shapeless defines the Aux alias in order to make some of its internal complexity more readable and usable. Just trust me here ;)

Finally, this brings us to an elegant solution:

import HttpClient .get import RequestOps def organisations (request: OrganisationRequest ): get[ Organisation ]( "/organisations" , request.parameters)

Conclusion



dedicating myself to understand it better, I’ve figured it can be very

useful in practical terms. Shapeless provides a broad range of

typeclasses that can be used in all sort of ways, and spending time

learning about how they work is a very interesting exercise, improving

skills related to typeclasses, derivations and bringing clarity about

how some popular libraries that use shapeless work, like Even though shapeless looks almost magical at the first glance, afterdedicating myself to understand it better, I’ve figured it can be veryuseful in practical terms. Shapeless provides a broad range oftypeclasses that can be used in all sort of ways, and spending timelearning about how they work is a very interesting exercise, improvingskills related to typeclasses, derivations and bringing clarity abouthow some popular libraries that use shapeless work, like circe

I’ve heard that adding too much shapeless can properly affect the

project’s compile time. I’d like to hear more about it, if you have

experience using shapeless directly, please share in the comments.

