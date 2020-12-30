Using IoT Sensors in Healthcare to Stop COVID-19

IoT - Internet of Things - is an innovative technology which includes a bunch of interconnected devices that transmits data without any involvement of humans. IoT is already used in smart homes, such as automatic light or electronic devices, which are automatic and easily controllable from a distance using smart speakers or smartphones. As this technology does not use human interaction, it will become the perfect tool for the effective exchange of data because it itself collects the data and sends it automatically. Currently, many problems are arising in healthcare because healthcare workers cannot reach all their patients, but now IoT can help solve this problem.

Different Studies

The IoT integrated cloud medical system platform contains the basic functions of the IoT and has a core graphics processing unit (GPU). Cloud computing systems connected to existing electronic medical records- image archiving and communication can be better assist in deep mine and intelligent diagnosis.

These are the following ten functions of IoT that are considered beneficial for assistance, supervision, and control of medical quality.

Ten Function of the nCapp Diagnosis and Treatment System for COVID-19 Based On The Internet of Things.

1. Online Monitoring

This is best for online monitoring identifying COVID-19 and guiding graded diagnosis.

2. Location Tracking

This can be used to locate patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and guide treatment when problems are found.

3. Alarm Linkage

Alarm linkage provides alarms to monitor the probability of COVID-19 and provide a three-linkage response function to guide graded diagnosis and treatment.

4. Command and Control

The use of command and control can facilitate the graded diagnosis and consultation of patients with COVID-19.

5. Plan Management

Plan management presets management criteria for the graded diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19. This can be set in advance for graded management and timely treatment of confirmed, suspected, and suspicious cases.

6. Security and Privacy

This is conducive to providing a corresponding safety guarantee mechanism for the graded diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

7. Remote Maintenance

Remote maintenance provides network services uses for graded diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

8. Online Upgrade

Online upgrades ensure the normal operation of the graded diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19 and provide automatic medical service.

9. Command Management

Command Management is considered beneficial for experts or managers to deeply investigate or expand the diagnosis and treatment functions based on the massive information collected. This could be used to create guides on how to better prevent and control COVID-19.

10. Statistical Decision

This is considered beneficial for experts or managers to perform statistical analysis based on the data of the graded diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19. This can summarize experiences, identify problems, and propose solutions.

Accordingly, if we compare the previous generations of mobile networks, 5G networks are the best among all. Hence, these should be used for better results. The diagnosis and recommendation are automatically generated and sent to doctors. “The comprehensive perception -> reliable transmission -> intelligent processing” of the IoT technology assist the GPU to manage the app assisted 3 level cloud platforms.

Medicos and researchers can use the smartphone and this software to participate in this three-linkage IoT cloud plus platform according to their needs.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The corona symptoms include fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, breathing difficulties, pulse rate, tiredness and muscle pain.

So, all these can be tested at home by using a body temperature sensor, respiratory rate sensor, pulse sensor, and muscle sensor respectively. We can use these sensors to create a network and send the data from the safety of homes to the hospitals.

The Kits

The COVID-19 kit includes:

Body temperature sensor

Respiratory rate sensor

Pulse sensor

Muscle sensor

All these sensors are to be connected to a mobile android application which will test for these daily and send the data to the hospital regularly regarding the same.

The doctor can check the data and can tell whether to collect swab for further tests or not. IoT kit can provide a proper monitoring system for those quarantining at home. High-risk patients that have BP or sugar can be monitored remotely using IoT as well.

Applications of IoT for Healthcare

These are nine potential different applications of IoT for healthcare:

The use of online monitoring, which is the best way to monitor patients. The use of location tracing with notifications so other users in nearby areas can stay alert. The precise and well-informed forecasting, which will drive statistical decisions. This will be possible due to rapid real-time information. It could help to identify innovative solutions. Wireless healthcare networks can identify possible patients. Telehealth consultations can automate some treatment processes. The transparent COVID-19 treatment will ensure that no patient gets discriminated on any basis. The future scope of this kit will include a drone, which will collect a swab from your home so you will get reports from the safety of your homes. Remote maintenance for less human contact.

Issues And Future Scope

The main problem of implementing IoT in the present pandemic is security. The privacy of the patients' data needs to be taken care of, as it can be easily misused if got into the wrong hands. Along with the data, integration also needs to be taken care of because if any patient’s data got mixed with another, the outcome could be catastrophic. The future scope of this project will take it up to the blockchain level.

Conclusion

IoT is an integrated and connected network for healthcare to fight COVID-19. As all devices are connected to the internet, if any critical situation arises for the patient, a message is immediately sent to the doctors and nurses.

This technology helps a lot to capture real-time data of the infected patient and then message the data virtually. So, the follow up on that report also gets relatively easier. We can easily handle infected cases in remote places by using IoT if well-connected devices are present. IoT appears to be the best way to detect and diagnose the infected patient as well as monitor. And in research, the real-time data is going to be very important.

