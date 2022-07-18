Using Human-in-the-Loop Approach in Machine Learning

Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud
Did you hear of the self-driving Uber car that hit and killed a woman in Arizona? On another occasion, a facial recognition solution profiled an innocent man of color as a criminal in New Jersey, and Amazon’s AI-powered recruitment tool displayed bias against female candidates.
Clearly, artificial intelligence makes mistakes. Significant, even life-altering mistakes. So, how can we still get the benefits of AI while eliminating these types of errors? One option is letting human experts train, evaluate, and monitor AI business solutions after deployment. This concept is called human-in-the-loop (HITL) machine learning. Gartner predicts that in some industries, HITL AI solutions will comprise around 30% of all automation offerings by 2025.
We talked to our AI expert, Maksym Bochok, to understand how humans fit in the loop, which benefits they bring, and how to organize this process.
To err is human, to really foul things up takes a computer.
- Paul Ehlrich, a German physician and a Nobel Prize winner
Now Ehlrich’s quote is more relevant than ever before. With AI handling critical applications, the margin for error is getting slimmer. And machines are not perfect. They build their understanding of the task based on the received training data, and can make erroneous assumptions.
And this takes us to the human-in-the-loop machine learning terminology.
Human in the loop means integrating human employees into the machine learning pipeline so that they can continuously train and validate models. This includes all people who work with models and their training data.
Maksym explains how humans can be a part of the AI pipeline to enhance its ability to make predictions. Machine learning models operate under either supervised or unsupervised learning modes. In case of supervised learning, people can perform the following tasks:
In unsupervised machine learning, algorithms take unlabeled data as input and find structure on their own. In this case, humans do not annotate the dataset and don’t interfere much in the initial training. But they can significantly enrich the model by performing step 4 above.
Maksym believes that the human in the loop approach is beneficial for most machine learning use cases. AI solutions are impressive at making optimal predictions when trained on large extensive datasets, while humans can recognize patterns from a limited supply of low-quality data samples. Combining both capabilities together can create a powerful system. Even though in some applications ML models can do well with limited human intervention, there are cases where a full-blown human in the loop system is a must:
When looking at the type of data that ML algorithms process, HITL AI would be essential for computer vision applications and natural language processing (NLP), especially when it comes to sentiment analysis of a text that might contain sarcasm. HITL is less important for tabular data and time series analysis.
Maksym offers the following tips on how to successfully implement the human in the loop approach in machine learning:
When monitoring and analyzing an algorithm’s performance after deployment, no matter how good the human in the loop system is, human participants will not be able to pay attention to every input the algorithm processes and every output it generates. Choose your cases wisely. Use selective verification to pick the cases that are worthy of your attention. Maksym suggests these approaches to smart case selection:
When analyzing the cases you picked in the previous step, don’t limit yourself to the final result. Instead of looking at the output of the final set of neurons in neural networks, check the previous layer, like in the image below, and analyze the distribution of distances between a wrong prediction and the closest correct predictions the algorithm makes.
Encourage the algorithm’s end users to give feedback on its performance. Construct feedback forms and make them available to everyone, so that users can convey any concerns they may have.
Keep augmenting the training dataset iteratively using data points from the previous steps. This way, you will be sure that your algorithm remains relevant even when some changes take place at the client’s operations.
There are some ready-made human in the loop machine learning tools that allow you to label training datasets and verify the outcome. However, you might not be able to implement the tips above with these standardized tools. Here are a few human in the loop tool examples:
This solution offers a workflow and a user interface (UI) that people can utilize to label, review, and edit the data extracted from documents. The client company can either use their own employees as labelers or can hire Google HITL workforce to accomplish the task.
The tool has certain UI features to streamline labelers’ workflow and filter the output based on the confidence threshold. It also allows companies to manage their labelers' pool.
Amazon Augmented AI (Amazon A2I)
This human in the loop artificial intelligence tool allows people to review low-confidence and random ML predictions. Unlike Google Cloud HITL, which only operates on text, Amazon A2I can complement Amazon Recognition to extract images and validate results. It can also help review tabular data.
If a client is not happy with the supplied A2I workflow, they can develop their own approach with SageMaker or a similar tool.
Humble AI permits people to specify a set of rules that ML models have to apply while making predictions. Every rule includes a condition and a corresponding action. Currently, there are three actions:
Employing the human-in-the-loop AI approach improves accuracy, transparency, and quality of predictions. It also increases costs and time needed to complete the task due to human intervention while creating employment opportunities, which is a positive side effect.
Despite the obvious benefits of HITL AI, there are applications where human-out-of-the-loop is a preferred approach because of the risks associated with certain activities. Think of autonomous weapon development and deployment.
If you feel like your ML algorithms can use a human in the loop, but you are not sure how to balance operational costs and the desired accuracy and explainability, reach out to machine learning consultants. They will work with you to find the right fit. If human-in-the-loop machine learning is not the optimal solution in your case, there are other ML tricks that can help you overcome the problem of training data scarcity:
Transfer learning, when you fine-tune pre-trained models with your own data
Semi-supervised learning, when you use a large unlabeled dataset together with a small number of labeled samples
Self-supervised learning, when you mask a random part of the training sample in each batch and the algorithm tries to predict it
Are you considering improving your ML model's accuracy and explainability?