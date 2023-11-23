Search icon
    Using ChatGPT to Correct ChatGPTby@whatsai
    445 reads

    Using ChatGPT to Correct ChatGPT

    In Episode 23 of the "What's AI Podcast," I had the opportunity to have a fantastic conversation with [Ken Jee], a noted YouTuber, podcaster, and data science expert. Ken's journey into data science, starting from his college days where he applied data analytics to improve his golf game, serves as a compelling example of how data can be utilized in everyday activities and sports. We also discuss the potential future role of AI platforms, such as the OpenAI store, in shaping app development and marketing strategies.
    machine-learning #ai #chatgpt #data-science #gpt #openai
    Louis Bouchard HackerNoon profile picture

    @whatsai

    Louis Bouchard

    I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.

