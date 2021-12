394 reads

This article highlights the steps we took to reduce the size of our NodeJs apps running on AWS Lambda but it still relates to any Node app running anywhere. We dropped our 50MB - 75MB (compressed) node apps to 8MB - 10MB. Set AWS-SDK as Dev Dependency as a dev dependency. Remove Unnecessary Packages such as `aws-sdk` and its plugins like `serverless-offline. Use `depcheck` to scan your app for unused and missing dependencies in your CI/CD pipeline.