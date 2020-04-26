Using AccessControl.sol [A How-To Guide]

@ albertocuestacanada Alberto Cuesta Cañada Hello. I design and build blockchain solutions. I like to make the complex simple.

Three example configurations for the new OpenZeppelin access control contract.

Access Control in Solidity. The new library from OpenZeppelin makes me happy

Restricting access to authorized users is really important in smart contracts. With $1 Billion locked in DeFi applications, you would really hope everyone knows what they are doing.

Recently, I collaborated with OpenZeppelin to refactor the access control in their widely used openzeppelin-contracts repository. If you have ever coded a smart contract, most likely you have inherited from their code.

In this article, I’m going to give you a walkthrough of how to use the revamped AccessControl.sol to restrict access to your smart contracts. I’ll do this through three examples.

But first, let me tell you the story of how we got here. Please feel free to skip the next section if you are not interested in how this contract came to be and only want to learn how to use it.

How we got here

Getting here for me has been a process that took about a year. I first had the idea for a hierarchical role-based control contract in May 2019. I published the code in Medium , along with some references to what OpenZeppelin was doing at the time.

To write that article I needed to research deeply into what OpenZeppelin had been doing in terms of access control. You don’t challenge the most-forked solidity repository without doing your homework.

The OpenZeppelin team are really great guys, and shortly after they invited me to participate in the refactor of their access control contracts. Out of that collaboration we created an access control contract that is much more flexible than their previous approach, and much more robust than my previous approach.

AccessControl.sol is available from the openzeppelin-contracts repository and I don’t keep a different codebase anymore.

As an interesting aside, and as further proof of how important is access control, a version of Ownable.sol existed back in 2016. It was Manuel Araoz’s 9th commit towards what would become openzeppelin-contracts

In solidity years that is like digging dinosaur bones, and proves that access control is one of the very first things you should think about when coding smart contracts. Especially if you intend to code robust ones.

Story time over, let’s dive into the code.

How does AccessControl.sol work

A role in AccessControl.sol is a struct that contains a set of addresses, representing the accounts bearing that role. All roles are stored in a mapping indexed by a bytes32 identifier, unique for each role.

Each role also contains the bytes32 identifier of another role, which we call its admin role.

There are internal functions to grant and revoke roles, and to set a role as the admin of another. These internal functions have no restrictions and you can use them if you are extending AccessControl.sol, as we will do later in this article.

There are also external functions that restrict granting and revoking roles, as well as setting roles as admins of others. These functions can only be called externally by accounts that have been granted the admin role of the role being modified.

As an example, imagine that we have two roles, DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and USER_ROLE. DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE is the admin role for USER_ROLE.

Only accounts that have been granted the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE can grant or revoke USER_ROLE for an account.

Likewise, only accounts that have been granted the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE can redefine the admin role for USER_ROLE.

A bit of magic worked here by nventuro was to define DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE as the uninitialized bytes32 variable. That means that all roles, by default, have DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE as the admin role.

That’s it, let me show you in more detail with examples.

Community

There is a single role (DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE). Anyone that has that role can grant it to others. In Community.sol roles can’t be revoked from a different account, but accounts can renounce to a role they hold. The address passed on to the constructor is the first account being granted the role.

pragma solidity ^ 0.6 .0 ; import "@openzeppelin/contracts/access/AccessControl.sol" ; /// @dev Implements a single role access control contract. contract Community is AccessControl { /// @dev Create the community role, with `root` as a member. constructor (address root) public { _setupRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, root); } /// @dev Restricted to members of the community. modifier onlyMember() { require (isMember(msg.sender), "Restricted to members." ); _; } /// @dev Return `true` if the `account` belongs to the community. function isMember ( address account ) public virtual view returns ( bool ) { return hasRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Add a member of the community. function addMember ( address account ) public virtual onlyMember { grantRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Remove oneself as a member of the community. function leaveCommunity ( ) public virtual { renounceRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, msg.sender); } }

Administered

This smart contract implements a traditional setup with administrators and users.

DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE is the admin role of USER (by default). The address passed on to the constructor is the initial administrator. Admins can add other admins. Admins can grant and revoke user permissions to any accounts. The only way for an admin to lose its admin role is to renounce from it.

pragma solidity ^ 0.6 .0 ; import "@openzeppelin/contracts/access/AccessControl.sol" ; /** * @title Administered * @author Alberto Cuesta Canada * @notice Implements Admin and User roles. */ contract Administered is AccessControl { bytes32 public constant USER_ROLE = keccak256( "USER" ); /// @dev Add `root` to the admin role as a member. constructor (address root) public { _setupRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, root); _setRoleAdmin(USER_ROLE, DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE); } /// @dev Restricted to members of the admin role. modifier onlyAdmin() { require (isAdmin(msg.sender), "Restricted to admins." ); _; } /// @dev Restricted to members of the user role. modifier onlyUser() { require (isUser(msg.sender), "Restricted to users." ); _; } /// @dev Return `true` if the account belongs to the admin role. function isAdmin ( address account ) public virtual view returns ( bool ) { return hasRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Return `true` if the account belongs to the user role. function isUser ( address account ) public virtual view returns ( bool ) { return hasRole(USER_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Add an account to the user role. Restricted to admins. function addUser ( address account ) public virtual onlyAdmin { grantRole(USER_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Add an account to the admin role. Restricted to admins. function addAdmin ( address account ) public virtual onlyAdmin { grantRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Remove an account from the user role. Restricted to admins. function removeUser ( address account ) public virtual onlyAdmin { revokeRole(USER_ROLE, account); } /// @dev Remove oneself from the admin role. function renounceAdmin ( ) public virtual { renounceRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, msg.sender); } }

Hierarchy

This is the structure implemented in AccessControl.sol , with a minimal modification to build a hierarchy of roles safely.

The address passed on to the constructor has the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, and is by default admin of all roles. I’ll call that address root. Root can grant the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE to any account. Any root account can revoke the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE role from any other account, so better not to grant it in the first place unless you know what you are doing. All roles exist from the beginning, as keys in a mapping. Any role can be granted or revoked by an account in the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE. In AccessControl.sol each role has an admin role (DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE by default). In Hierarchy.sol we allow for any account with that admin role can change the relationship and choose a new admin role. This can be used to build a hierarchy of roles, for example: DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE -> USER_ADMIN -> USER. contract Hierarchy is AccessControl { event AdminRoleSet(bytes32 roleId, bytes32 adminRoleId); /// @dev Add `root` as a member of the root role. constructor (address root) public { _setupRole(DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, root); } /// @dev Restricted to members of the role passed as a parameter. modifier onlyMember(bytes32 roleId) { require (hasRole(roleId, msg.sender), "Restricted to members." ); _; } /// @dev Create a new role with the specified admin role. function addRole ( bytes32 roleId, bytes32 adminRoleId ) public onlyMember ( adminRoleId ) { _setRoleAdmin(roleId, adminRoleId); } }

It’s useful to have AccessControl.sol relevant code handy to understand what’s going on.

abstract contract AccessControl is Context { … /// @dev Grants `role` to `account`. function grantRole ( bytes32 role, address account ) external virtual { require ( hasRole(_roles[role].adminRole, _msgSender()), "AccessControl: sender must be an admin to grant" ); _grantRole(role, account); } /// @dev Revokes `role` from `account`. function revokeRole ( bytes32 role, address account ) external virtual { require ( hasRole(_roles[role].adminRole, _msgSender()), "AccessControl: sender must be an admin to revoke" ); _revokeRole(role, account); } /// @dev Revokes `role` from the calling account. function renounceRole ( bytes32 role, address account ) external virtual { require ( account == _msgSender(), "AccessControl: can only renounce roles for self" ); _revokeRole(role, account); } … }

Conclusion

I’m really happy and really proud of having got to this point.

Really proud because contributing code and ideas to openzeppelin-contracts is the strongest validation possible as a smart contracts developer.

Really happy because finally the access control contracts that I’ve been using have now gone through a thorough audit and have been refined by masters in their field. I can now use them with complete confidence that they are right.

And really proud and happy to contribute to the community. Giving back is the best present.

Tags