Use These 15 Cognitive Biases to Smoothen Your Marketing and Increase Revenue

The average American spends as much as $276 on impulsive purchases, which is hardly different in other countries. Our brain has 2 decision-making systems: System 1 is used to make automatic decisions. System 2 is responsible for proper analysis wherein each decision takes time and effort. The IKEA Effect, the loss Aversion Effect and the Zero Risk Bias can be used to increase conversions. A unique style is good, but people are more likely to be converted to purchase when the format they see is understandable and when they do not have to think twice.