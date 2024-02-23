Use Flutter UI inside iOS App Extensions

In this article, we will explore the basics of setting up an extension and how to use Flutter in it.
Flutter has become a very popular choice for mobile developers; its style of UI code and the fact that it renders the same on both platforms makes it a strong choice. One of the limitations Flutter did have was with iOS app extensions.
If you are not aware, iOS app extensions are a way for you to “extend” your functionality outside of your own app and allow users to interact with it through other apps on their devices. This could be the browser, notes app, or pretty much any other app. One problem with Flutter was that you would still need to develop the functionality and the UI of your extension using native code while the majority of your app was in Flutter code. This may not be a problem for some of us, but I think we can all admit that it is annoying to still have to maintain this native code.
Well, Flutter 3.16 changed all this, and you can now have your extension UI built with Flutter!
Our goal in this article will be rather simple:
Alright, so this part is the same whether you were using Flutter or just plain iOS, so I won’t go into too much detail but just cover the overall steps you need to take:
Open the
Runner.xcworkspace file from inside your
PROJECT/ios folder. This should launch Xcode. Use
File -> New -> Target from Xcode’s menu, and you should be presented with something like this:
Either find or search for
Share Extension and press next.
Set the product name to what you want the extension to be called and press “Finish.” After this point, you should see a new target in Xcode.
Xcode will generate some boilerplate for your extension, and at this point, you should be able to test it out by running it in a simulator (or device) and trying to share something.
Error (Xcode): Cycle inside Runner when running your app navigate to your main target’s build phases and make sure the
Embed Foundation Extensions step is immediately after the
Copy Bundle Resources step.
Now that we have our extension boilerplate setup, we need to make it use Flutter for its UI instead of the Storyboard that it currently uses.
First, we need to copy the Flutter framework into our extension. If you navigate to
FLUTTER_SDK_LOCATION/bin/cache/artifacts/engine/ios/extension_safe you will find a
Flutter.xcframework package. Copy this into the frameworks for your extension in Xcode, and make sure that the
Embed option is set to
Embed & Sign .
Now modify the
info.plist file for your extension to look similar to:
NSExtensionPrincipalClass tells the OS which class to use as the root UI controller for this extension. It uses the format
ExtensionName.ClassName . Note that by default there should be an entry for the main storyboard file, you will need to remove that entry to make this work.
NSExtensionActivationRule informs the OS about when this extension should be included in the share sheet. Setting it to the string
TRUEPREDICATE makes it always be included, but you can filter this further to only be included for specific types (for example, images only). To learn more about how to configure this, visit the official documentation.
Now let’s modify our
ShareViewController to not use the boilerplate code and use Flutter instead. Replace all of its contents with this:
import UIKit
import Flutter
import UniformTypeIdentifiers
class ShareViewController: UIViewController {
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
showFlutter()
}
func showFlutter() {
let flutterViewController = FlutterViewController(
project: nil,
initialRoute: "/share",
nibName: nil,
bundle: nil
)
addChild(flutterViewController)
view.addSubview(flutterViewController.view)
flutterViewController.view.frame = view.bounds
}
}
ShareViewController is now a simple
UIViewController that loads a
FlutterViewController as its child. The
initialRoute property let’s us configure what route the Flutter app should open on launch, without this it would default to whatever the home or main route you have configured for your app.
Now let's modify our Flutter app to account for this and modify the main function to return something similar to this:
return MaterialApp(
// ...
routes: {
'/': (context) => const MyHomePage(title: 'Flutter Demo Home Page'),
"/share": (_) => const ShareWidget(),
},
);
I have omitted the boilerplate that Flutter adds during app creation, but we added a route for the /share route that we configured on the Swift side of things. This will make sure that when the extension launches the Flutter engine, the user sees our share widget instead of the app's landing screen.
For now, our share widget is a simple Widget with some text in the center.
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
class ShareWidget extends StatefulWidget {
const ShareWidget({super.key});
@override
State<ShareWidget> createState() => _ShareWidgetState();
}
class _ShareWidgetState extends State<ShareWidget> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
body: Center(
child: Text("Hello!"),
),
);
}
}
Next, we want to take the text the user shared and display it in our
ShareWidget. First, we need to read the text in our Swift class.
if let item: NSExtensionItem = self.extensionContext?.inputItems[0] as? NSExtensionItem, let itemProvider: NSItemProvider = item.attachments?[0] {
if itemProvider.hasItemConformingToTypeIdentifier(UTType.text.identifier) {
itemProvider.loadItem(forTypeIdentifier: UTType.text.identifier) {result,error in
if error == nil {
// TODO: Send data to Flutter
}
}
}
}
This code gets the text data from the
extensionContext and, for now, does nothing. Eventually, we will add logic here to send it to the Flutter side of things.
Note: This piece of code works for this example, but it is not the safest way of writing this. Ideally, you want to iterate all items in
self.extensionContext?.inputItems instead of assuming it’s always just one item.
If you have worked with passing data between Flutter and Native you know that one of the go-to methods is to use a MethodChannel. Let’s start by setting it up on the Swift side:
func showFlutter() {
let flutterViewController = FlutterViewController(project: nil, initialRoute: "/share", nibName: nil, bundle: nil)
let methodChannel = FlutterMethodChannel(name: "examples.share", binaryMessenger: flutterViewController.binaryMessenger)
if let item: NSExtensionItem = self.extensionContext?.inputItems[0] as? NSExtensionItem, let itemProvider: NSItemProvider = item.attachments?[0] {
if itemProvider.hasItemConformingToTypeIdentifier(UTType.text.identifier) {
itemProvider.loadItem(forTypeIdentifier: UTType.text.identifier) {result,error in
if error == nil {
methodChannel.invokeMethod("setData", arguments: result as! String)
}
}
}
}
addChild(flutterViewController)
view.addSubview(flutterViewController.view)
flutterViewController.view.frame = view.bounds
}
We create a
FlutterMethodChannel with the name
examples.share , this name is important because its value needs to match exactly with the name configured on the channel in Flutter. We then use
invokeMethod to call a function
setData and send the text to it as an argument.
Next, lets modify our
ShareWidget in Flutter:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter/services.dart';
class ShareWidget extends StatefulWidget {
// ...
}
class _ShareWidgetState extends State<ShareWidget> {
var methodChannel = const MethodChannel('examples.share');
var text = "";
@override
void initState() {
methodChannel.setMethodCallHandler((call) async {
if (call.method == "setData") {
setState(() {
text = call.arguments as String;
});
}
});
super.initState();
}
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
body: Center(
child: Text(text),
),
);
}
}
We introduced a
text variable in the state so we can render the text being sent from Swift. We create a method channel with the name
examples.share and then we add a method call handler. This handler will get invoked every time native tries to call a method on the
MethodChannel , but in this example, we only need to worry about the
setData function. To keep this example simple, we just take the arguments (we know there is only one in this case) and set the value of
text to it.
And that’s it! You now have a share extension set on iOS that uses Flutter for its UI instead of Swift. If you like this article, be sure to check out my other work. Also, it always helps if you share this with other people.
You can also follow me on Twitter or check out my website.