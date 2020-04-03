Use Consistency To (Remotely) Lead Your Startup Through A Pandemic

460 reads

Since we're in a unique and ever-evolving working world of the future far sooner than expected, I thought I'd share some of the lessons I've learned in how best to keep consistent and guide your team through turbulent times.

1. Get Dressed Up.

Staying in your comfy pyjamas all day long will not motivate you to work but rather become lazy. To avoid this, I get ready as if I have to go to the office.

Dress yourself as if you have somewhere important to be.

I put on semi-formal clothes, and then I start my work. You can also choose to put on some nicer clothes or even more formal workwear. This is helpful in communicating a sense of leadership and professionalism, especially when you will be attending online meetings or video calls.

2. Have A Dedicated Space to Work in Your Home.

If you don’t have a separate workspace in your home, your productivity can decrease. So try to choose a place in your home that will be exclusively used for work and keeps distractions away.

3. Set Your Work Routine, and Stick To It.

Just because you are working remotely doesn’t mean you should be working all the time or you should work whenever you feel like.

Set fixed working hours, stick to them, and prepare a time-bound to-do list for all the tasks that need to be done each day.

We usually use Trello and Notion to keep track of the day-to-day tasks and higher-level activities.

4. Take Regular Breaks.

Everyone needs a break. You can use the Pomodoro Technique for efficient time management. Set times for eating and doing household chores, if any. Also, add in breaks for walks, exercise, meditation and occasional stretches to keep your mind fresh. By creating a routine that involves regular breaks, you will be more focused when you get back to your deep work sessions and meetings.

5. Communicate.

The most important thing is to communicate well with your colleagues, clients, and family and friends.

Try to be as transparent and proactive as possible with your team members and staff. This helps in building trust and a sense of safety among co-workers.

Keep updating and getting updates from your team and try to be responsive at all times. At Adaface , we usually use Slack Jamm , and Google Hangouts to communicate.

6. Designate Tasks Efficiently.

Try to make a priority list in the morning (before work) and share it with your team. You can share it in your team’s Slack channel or during your regular stand-up meetings. You can keep a track of what you and your colleagues are up to and work efficiently.

7. Prioritize Your Mental Health.

Lastly, try taking regular breaks and find time to relax.

Do not stress yourself out.

Listen to music, read some books and divert yourself.

Remember: this is a temporary phase and will pass.

We cannot control or predict what will happen, but what we can control is how we work and handle the situation together.







Tags