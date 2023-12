U.S. Representative Partisan Divide: A Pivotal Moment in Tom Emmer's Anti-CBDC Bill

Too Long; Didn't Read U.S. Representative Tom Emmer celebrated the passage of his groundbreaking Anti-CBDC bill. This legislation is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC to American citizens. The bipartisan nature of this endeavor reveals a nuanced and complex landscape in Congress, with Democrats and Republicans sharply divided on the issue of CBDCs and digital currency regulation.