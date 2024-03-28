Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    US Government to Implement AI Safeguards for Federal Agenciesby@mayankvikash
    189 reads

    US Government to Implement AI Safeguards for Federal Agencies

    by Mayank Vikash2mMarch 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The White House has issued a notification to the Federal Agencies to adopt new AI safeguards. According to the directive, the federal agencies of the US Government must monitor, assess and test AI’s impacts. The data of their observation will be made available to the public as per the issued directive.
    featured image - US Government to Implement AI Safeguards for Federal Agencies
    Government using AI Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Mayank Vikash HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    At a time when everyone from small businesses to large corporations is making use of Artificial Intelligence technologies to improve the organization's efficiency and productivity, the White House is making headlines as it has issued a notification to the Federal Agencies to adopt new AI safeguards.


    The White House on Thursday 28th, March 2024, said that it is making it mandatory for federal agencies to adopt concrete AI safeguards by December 1st of this year to protect American citizens' rights and ensure safety as the US Government desires to expand the AI use in a wide range of applications.


    This notification is issued by the Office of Management and Budget. According to the directive, the federal agencies of the US Government must monitor, assess, and test AI’s impacts "on the public, mitigate the risks of algorithmic discrimination, and provide the public with transparency into how the government uses AI."


    The data of their observation will be made available to the public as per the issued directive. The Federal agencies are also required to conduct and record "risk assessment" and prepare metrics for the operation and governance of the usage of AI technologies.


    The White House said agencies "will be required to implement concrete safeguards when using AI in a way that could impact Americans' rights or safety" including detailed public disclosures so the public knows how and when artificial intelligence is being used by the government.


    The White House is requiring government agencies to release inventories of AI use cases, report metrics about AI use, and release government-owned AI code, models, and data if it does not pose risks.


    There are numerous federal agencies that are making use of AI technologies for smoother operations. To name a few, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the US Government is using AI technologies to predict and prevent the spread of various diseases as well as to prepare their cure. Federal Emergency Management Agency is using AI technologies to predict hurricanes and other weather phenomena.


    Among the masses, AI technologies are pointed out as job snatchers and catastrophe bringers which is quite a negative image of a technology with such great potential. As I have said numerous times before, if employed correctly, AI technologies will revolutionize our lives and the very world in which we dwell.


    The Governments of various countries including India have taken an interest in the implementation of this marvellous technology. Let's see what future awaits for AI techs and its applications.

    Also published here

    Bright Data

    Write a story on data for AI, win from 2,500!

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Mayank Vikash HackerNoon profile picture
    Mayank Vikash@mayankvikash
    Student with interest in tech
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai #latest-tech-stories #future-technology #tech-news #us-ai-regulation #ai-safeguards #ai-and-the-us-government #regulating-ai

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Muckrack
    Orsinobaptistchurch

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Story of Indian Lunar Missions
    by mayankvikash
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build Real-World AI Workflows With AutoGen: Step-by-Step Guide
    by yourtechbud
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Deductive Verification with Natural Programs: Case Studies
    by cosmological
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Essential Prompts for Reasoning Chain Verification and Natural Program Generation
    by cosmological
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Deductive Verification of Chain-of-Thought Reasoning: More Details on Answer Extraction
    by cosmological
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas