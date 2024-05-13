Search icon
ReadWrite
    U.S. Foreign Policy Focuses in on Secure and Inclusive Technologies

    U.S. Foreign Policy Focuses in on Secure and Inclusive Technologies

    by The White House May 13th, 2024
    The State Department is prioritizing cyber and digital diplomacy to address global challenges, foster digital solidarity, promote inclusive growth, and shape a secure and democratic global digital landscape.
    The white house
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here. This part is 1 of 38.

    Preface

    We are in a pivotal period of international relations, characterized by acute competition between nations, and shared global challenges like climate change, food and health security, and inclusive economic growth.


    Technology will play an increasingly critical role in addressing these challenges. That is why at the State Department we have prioritized building capacity and expertise in cyber, digital, and emerging technology issues as part of our broader efforts to modernize diplomacy and ensure U.S. foreign policy delivers on the issues that matter most to the lives and livelihoods of the American people. As a key milestone in this work, I am pleased to share here the Department’s International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy.


    Central to our strategy is the effort to build digital solidarity – working together to offer mutual assistance to the victims of malicious cyber activity and other digital harms; assist partners – especially emerging economies – in deploying safe, secure, resilient, and sustainable technologies to advance their development goals; and builds strong and inclusive innovation economies that can shape our economic and technological future. We are rallying coalitions of governments, businesses, and civil society to shape the digital revolution at every level of the technology “stack” – from building subsea cables and telecommunication networks, to deploying cloud services and trustworthy artificial intelligence, to promoting rights-respecting data governance and norms of responsible state behavior.


    The United States will work with any country or actor that is committed to developing and deploying technology that is open, safe, and secure, that promotes inclusive growth, that fosters resilient and democratic societies, and that empowers all people.


    Antony J. Blinken

    Secretary of State



    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


    About Author

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    The White House
    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
