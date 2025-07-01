Unlocking Web Search AI: MS MARCO's Three Grand Challenges

July 1st, 2025
Discover how MS MARCO Web Search sparks new research, posing formidable challenges in large-scale embedding model generalization, ANN algorithm accuracy, and holistic end-to-end retrieval system design.

Unlocking Web Search AI: MS MARCO's Three Grand Challenges
3 large golden doors Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Open Datasets Compiled by HackerNoon
Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background and Related work

2.1 Web Scale Information Retrieval

2.2 Existing Datasets

3 MS Marco Web Search Dataset and 3.1 Document Preparation

3.2 Query Selection and Labeling

3.3 Dataset Analysis

3.4 New Challenges Raised by MS MARCO Web Search

4 Benchmark Results and 4.1 Environment Setup

4.2 Baseline Methods

4.3 Evaluation Metrics

4.4 Evaluation of Embedding Models and 4.5 Evaluation of ANN Algorithms

4.6 Evaluation of End-to-end Performance

5 Potential Biases and Limitations

6 Future Work and Conclusions, and References

Based on the MS MARCO Web Search datasets, we raise three challenge tasks in large embedding model and retrieval system design.


3.4.1 Large-scale Embedding Model Challenge. As introduced before, the large-scale web data volume requires large embedding models to guarantee sufficient knowledge coverage. It requires balancing the following two goals: good model generalization ability and efficient train/inference speed.


3.4.2 Embedding Retrieval Algorithm Challenge. Embedding models need to co-work with the embedding retrieval system to serve a web scale dataset. In this challenge, we take the embedding vectors generated by our best baseline model as the ANN vector set. The goal of this challenge is to call for ANN algorithm innovations to minimize the accuracy gap between approximate search and brute-force search while still preserving good system performance.


3.4.3 End-to-end Retrieval System Challenge. In the web scenario, the result quality and system performance of the end-to-end retrieval system are the most important metrics in comparing different solutions. This challenge task encourages any kind of solutions, including an embedding model plus ANN system [31], inverted index solution [8, 15, 58], hybrid solution [18, 29, 44], neural indexer [49, 51], and large language model [50] etc.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


