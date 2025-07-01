MS MARCO Web Search: Unveiling Initial Benchmark Results

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background and Related work

2.1 Web Scale Information Retrieval

2.2 Existing Datasets

3 MS Marco Web Search Dataset and 3.1 Document Preparation

3.2 Query Selection and Labeling

3.3 Dataset Analysis

3.4 New Challenges Raised by MS MARCO Web Search

4 Benchmark Results and 4.1 Environment Setup

4.2 Baseline Methods

4.3 Evaluation Metrics

4.4 Evaluation of Embedding Models and 4.5 Evaluation of ANN Algorithms

4.6 Evaluation of End-to-end Performance

5 Potential Biases and Limitations

6 Future Work and Conclusions, and References

4 BENCHMARK RESULTS

In this section, we provide initial benchmark results for some state-of-the-art embedding models, ANN algorithms, and popular retrieval systems on the MS MARCO Web Search 100M dataset as baselines. For the 10B dataset, we leave it for open exploration.

4.1 Environment Setup

We use the Azure Standard_ND96asr_v4 Virtual Machine for model training and performance testing. It contains 96 vCPU cores, 900 GB memory, 8 A100 40GB GPUs with NVLink 3.0.





















Authors: (1) Qi Chen, Microsoft Beijing, China; (2) Xiubo Geng, Microsoft Beijing, China; (3) Corby Rosset, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (4) Carolyn Buractaon, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (5) Jingwen Lu, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (6) Tao Shen, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia and the work was done at Microsoft; (7) Kun Zhou, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (8) Chenyan Xiong, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, United States and the work was done at Microsoft; (9) Yeyun Gong, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (10) Paul Bennett, Spotify, New York, United States and the work was done at Microsoft; (11) Nick Craswell, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (12) Xing Xie, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (13) Fan Yang, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (14) Bryan Tower, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (15) Nikhil Rao, Microsoft, Mountain View, United States; (16) Anlei Dong, Microsoft, Mountain View, United States; (17) Wenqi Jiang, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland; (18) Zheng Liu, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (19) Mingqin Li, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (20) Chuanjie Liu, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (21) Zengzhong Li, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (22) Rangan Majumder, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (23) Jennifer Neville, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (24) Andy Oakley, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (25) Knut Magne Risvik, Microsoft, Oslo, Norway; (26) Harsha Vardhan Simhadri, Microsoft, Bengaluru, India; (27) Manik Varma, Microsoft, Bengaluru, India; (28) Yujing Wang, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (29) Linjun Yang, Microsoft, Redmond, United States; (30) Mao Yang, Microsoft, Beijing, China; (31) Ce Zhang, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland and the work was done at Microsoft.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



