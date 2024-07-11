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Unlocking Growth and Customer Loyalty: The Essential Role of Personalization in Product Development

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byNikita Ivanov@nikshuster93

Product Owner at Revolut

July 11th, 2024
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Nikita Ivanov@nikshuster93

Product Owner at Revolut

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TOPICS

product-management#product-development#customer-loyalty#customer-personalization#how-to-avoid-being-creepy#product-personalization#scalable-personalization#user-needs#customer-needs

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