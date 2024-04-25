Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Unlock the Secrets of AI: How Rivalz Is Transforming Data Integrity Forever!by@ishanpandey
    444 reads
    444 reads

    Unlock the Secrets of AI: How Rivalz Is Transforming Data Integrity Forever!

    by Ishan PandeyApril 25th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Rivalz is a new player in the field of artificial intelligence and decentralised networks. Rivalz's native token, $RIZ, allows transactions, powers node infrastructure, and enables data monetization. The technology is intended to serve as a foundation for the creation of an ideal AI data market, with an emphasis on assuring data authenticity.
    featured image - Unlock the Secrets of AI: How Rivalz Is Transforming Data Integrity Forever!
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    Redefining AI Data Provenance

    In the fast changing field of artificial intelligence and decentralised networks, a new actor has emerged: Rivalz. This revolutionary platform is more than simply a technology development; it is a leader in AI data provenance. Imagine a world in which each bit of data has a clear and verifiable past, similar to a well-documented pedigree. This is the world Rivalz is building with its AI-powered DePIN RollApp, which uses cutting-edge Dymension technology.


    Rivlaz Node Framework


    Rivalz's native token, $RIZ, allows transactions, powers node infrastructure, and enables data monetization, lays the groundwork for a powerful AI-app ecosystem. The technology is intended to serve as a foundation for the creation of an ideal AI data market, with an emphasis on assuring data authenticity and integrity—key qualities that are sometimes difficult to achieve in digital settings.

    The Team and Vision

    Rivalz is guided by individuals that have strong roots in artificial intelligence, data management, and Web3 technologies. The team that guides Rivalz consists of approximately thirty professionals. They have been at the forefront of developing solutions that combine these sectors since the year 2019, with the intention of bringing about a new age of data-driven artificial intelligence applications. The initiative is bolstered by the assistance of well-known organisations in the industry, such as Magnus Capital and Delphi Ventures, amongst others. This provides an additional layer of legitimacy and financial support, which promises considerable growth and innovation.

    Key Components of Rivalz

    - RX - Rivalz Platform: Here, users can create AI Personas, essentially digital identities that can interact within the AI ecosystem, expanding into roles such as AI NPCs (Non-Player Characters), AI Companions, and AI Agents.


    - RECO - Rivalz Ecosystem Collaboration: This segment focuses on fostering collaborations across various fields such as DID (Digital Identity), GameFi (Gaming Finance), and SocialFi (Social Finance), creating a network of partners leveraging the Rivalz infrastructure.


    - RNET - Rivalz Network: Dedicated to enhancing neural network infrastructure, RNET supports the development and operation of modular AI applications and agents.


    At its core, the Rivalz network relies on rNodes and Validator zNodes, essential for maintaining network integrity and efficiency. These nodes are analogous to the foundations of a building, crucial for the stability and functionality of the entire structure.

    Why Follow Rivalz?

    A window into the future of artificial intelligence and blockchain integration is provided by Rivalz, which is accessible to enthusiasts, developers, and casual spectators alike. Because of the ever-increasing complexity of the digital world, platforms such as Rivalz are absolutely necessary in order to guarantee the dependability and safety of the data that is used to power artificial intelligence applications. This dedication to the provenance of data is what distinguishes Rivalz as a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence technologies for the future.


    Don’t forget to like and share the story!

    Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
    Ishan Pandey@ishanpandey
    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #rivalz #ai-data-provenance #ai-powered-depin-rollapp #$riz #rivalz-native-token #ai-data-market #good-company

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    $2M Backing and a Vision: How GAM3S.GG is Reshaping Web3 Gaming
    by ishanpandey
    Sep 07, 2023
    #web3-gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $JTC Network To List On BitMart Exchange
    by chainwire
    Jan 09, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $500k Presale: TG.Casino Passes Milestone with Upcoming Telegram-Powered Platform
    by chainwire
    Oct 11, 2023
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $3 Million in Seed Funding for Web3 Founders Announced By Necto Labs
    by mysteriumnetwork
    Apr 28, 2022
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas