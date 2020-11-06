Before you go, check out these stories!

Universal Data Tool: Time Series Data and Audio Labeling [Update 9]

November 6th 2020
wafaa arbash

If you haven’t heard of the Universal Data Tool yet, it’s an open-source web or desktop program to collaborate, build and edit text, image, video, and audio datasets with labels and annotations. 

This is our ninth community update! By releasing these videos, we hope to engage the community and encourage new contributors. 

Full Video: 

New Feature: Time Series Interface

We now support the annotation of time series data with the “time_series” interface! Using this interface, you can import audio, JSON time data or CSVs, then add durations or timestamps. Check it out!

Other Updates

  • Fixed importing files from directory in desktop application
  • Fixed sample numbers issue: so now users can see samples number. (thanks, brian)
  • Fixed multiple label classification bug, now users can click on multiple classifications.

That’s it for our ninth community update, be sure to follow us on Twitter or join our Slack to hear more!

