Unity Vs. Unreal - Top 5 Books To Learn Game Development

Top 5 things you need to know to be a game developer:

No matter who it is, everyone has always tried playing a game once in their lifetime. Maybe your first game was stacking weird shapes to make high score in “Tetris” or one of the very deadly and hungry “Snake” who would eventually be killed by biting himself.

You could have also started from one of the most popular games “PubG” and interactive games on your mobiles.

Or maybe riding bikes with weapons in your hand was your thing with Road rash. My personal favourite was “Fire in the hole” Counter Strike. If you are relatively younger you would probably be customizing outfits and selecting weapons with Fortnite or PubG where battle is a lot more tactical.

But, have you ever wondered how were these games made and how can you make one?

C# is the Unity way of doing things

Both Unity and Unreal use coding languages that are fairly simple to work with. C# is a powerful and versatile programming language that can be applied in a wide array of application areas.

C# is extremely important if you are looking to build 3D games and leverage the software to make real-world. If you don’t know C#, don’t worry we got your back with Learning C# by Developing Games with Unity 2020.

While its arch-nemesis uses the power of C++ to make the games realistic.

The Power of Unity

Unity dominates in mobile games, now the largest (and fastest-growing) segment of the gaming industry, where it has over 50% market share. Unity can help you build 2D as well as 3D games with endless options to customize and make your games as realistic as you, real perhaps?

It's always a good idea to start learning Unity by building 2D games and then progressing to 3D where C# is extremely important. You can easily learn this by referring to Hands-On Unity 2020 Game Development

Let’s make it real: Virtual reality with Unity

Hasn’t the movie Ironman always inspired you to build cool gadgets without having to sit on a computer, just simply visualizing and changing things on the go? Unity brings you one step closer to it. Unity has kept the largest market share in AR and VR content, at over 60%. You can try it out for yourself with easy to follow projects guide using Unity 2020 Virtual Reality Projects

How to learn game development?

If you want to get your career started as a Unity Developer, then Unity 2020 By Example is the book for you. You can learn Unity game development with C# while building a series of practical projects ranging from building a simple 2D game to adding AR/VR experiences and machine learning capabilities in a simple yet effective way.

That Unreal Script!

Unreal is much more popular among PC and console game developers; it is oriented toward bigger, high-performance projects by professionals. That said, it is establishing itself firmly in AR and VR and proved with Fortnite it can take a console and PC game cross-platform to mobile.

Blueprints is the visual scripting system in Unreal Engine that enables programmers to create baseline systems and can be extended by designers. The Blueprints Visual Scripting system in Unreal Engine is a complete gameplay scripting system based on the concept of using a node-based interface to create gameplay elements from within Unreal Editor.

The global gaming market was valued at USD 151.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 256.97 billion by 2025. The lockdown has just helped boom this industry in reaching its target sooner. Gaming is one of the industries that is thriving the most during this Pandemic .

Game development is the future and is an industry that would never die. We all seek the thrill and joy of killing time with some games! Most people would have not been able to make it through the Pandemic without this. Oh and I almost forgot, here is a bonus for you, you can do this professionally by getting Certified as a Unity Programmer too.

How about we create some games of our own now and become a game developer by just investing $5?

