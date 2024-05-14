Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    United for Digital Progress: Promoting Solidarity in Cyber and Digital Technologiesby@whitehouse

    United for Digital Progress: Promoting Solidarity in Cyber and Digital Technologies

    by The White HouseMay 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The United States and its partners are fostering digital solidarity by promoting collaboration, cybersecurity, and inclusive growth. Together, they aim to build a secure, open, and resilient digital ecosystem that advances human rights, democracy, and global cooperation for a better future.
    featured image - United for Digital Progress: Promoting Solidarity in Cyber and Digital Technologies
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here. This part is 10 of 38.

    Building Digital Solidarity

    The United States believes digital technologies can and should be used to put people on a path to prosperity, solve global challenges, and build a better future for all. The Department of State will work with allies, partners, and stakeholders to promote an affirmative vision for cyber and digital technologies: one in which people around the world use cyberspace and digital technologies to advance economic prosperity and inclusion; enhance security and combat cybercrime; promote and protect human rights, gender equity and equality, democracy, and the rule of the law; and address transnational challenges. As part of this approach, the United States, allies, and partners will demonstrate the advantages of an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable Internet; serve as the partner of choice in the research, design, development, and deployment of digital and emerging technologies; and jointly impose consequences for behavior that runs counter to internationally accepted norms of state behavior. The Department of State will also work with and support emerging economies’ efforts to improve cybersecurity and increase their cyber-resilience.


    Each of the Strategy’s four action areas—promote, build, and maintain an open, inclusive, secure, and resilient digital ecosystem; align rights-respecting approaches to digital governance; advance responsible state behavior, counter malicious activity, and offer mutual support; and strengthen digital and cyber capacity building assistance—reflects aspects of the Department of State’s vision of digital solidarity. Moving forward, the Department of State will work to bring a wide range of partners across the globe into the process of building and extending digital solidarity. We welcome all those who seek to develop and deploy technologies that are open and secure, promote inclusive growth, foster resilient and democratic societies, and empower all, including the most vulnerable.


    Figure 2. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Secretary Sherman Visit the new Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 2022. (U.S. Department of State photo.)



    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    The White House@whitehouse
    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcybersecurity #international-cyberspace #u.s.-cyberspace-policy #u.s.-digital-policy-strategy #global-cyber-resilience #cyberspace-governance #cybersecurity-diplomacy #international-relations #global-digital-governance

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    7 Core Principles Shaping the Future of Aviation in the U.S
    by whitehouse
    Dec 09, 2023
    #sustainable-aviation
    Article Thumbnail
    U.S. Foreign Policy Focuses in on Secure and Inclusive Technologies
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    U.S. Digital Policy and Cyberspace Blueprint for Global Progress
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    The Promises and Challenges of Global Digital Revolution
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    The Growing Cyber Threat Landscape: Insights into State-Sponsored and Criminal Cyber Activities
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas