Unifying Random Generation and Shrinking (Property-based Testing Part 4)

This is the fourth post in a series about property-based testing. It describes how to restructure the original QuickCheck API so random generation and shrinking are unified. The first and introductory post in the series is What is it anyway?, followed by The Essentials of Vintage QuickCheck and Shrinking Take One.
The complete code for this post can be found on GitHub - in particular example.py and integrated.py.
In the last post, we added shrinking to our property-based testing library. This worked well, but we touched on a few not-so-ideal aspects - in particular, that we now need the user to implement and pass in a shrink function to
for_all. Besides being an extra burden on the user, it can also lead to some confusing behavior if the generation and shrinking functions are not aligned.
Let's look at a contrived example:
prop_weird_shrink = for_all(
int_between(-20, -1), shrink_int,
lambda i: i * i < 0
)
We're generating strictly negative numbers, and checking that the product of negative numbers is a positive number, but have flipped the greater than sign by mistake.
We easily find the bug, but during shrinking a weird thing happens:
> test(prop_weird_shrink)
Fail: at test 0 with arguments (-20,).
Shrinking: found smaller arguments (0,)
Shrinking: gave up - smallest arguments found (0,)
We report 0 as the smallest element that fails, but 0 wasn't even a possible generated value to begin with! In other words, the shrink candidates don't satisfy the same invariants as the random generator.
Can we refactor our API so that it looks and feels like the random generation API but can still shrink? I.e. can our users just write:
prop_weird_shrink = for_all(
int_between(-20, -1),
lambda i: i * i < 0
)
And get shrinking for free? And of course, while automatically satisfying the same invariants as random generation.
The answer turns out to be yes, we can. Let’s see how.
It's worth explaining briefly why we can't just pack up the interfaces for random generation and shrinking, implement the primitive functions on them and call it a day:
class Arbitrary(Generic[Value]):
def generate(self) -> Value:
...
def shrink(self, value: Value) -> Iterable[Value]:
...
This is pretty straightforward to implement for
int_between for example - we already have random generation and we can pretty easily tweak
shrink_int to take
low, high arguments and make sure the smaller candidates lie in that range. The real problem occurs when we try to implement
map for
shrink. We need to support
map because we wanted the same API for random+shrink as for random, and random supports
map.
We'd like to have a function with this signature:
def shrink_map(f: Callable[[T],U], s: Shrink[T]) -> Shrink[U]:
def shrinker(value: U) -> Iterable[U]:
...
return shrinker
And remember that
Shrink[T] just means a function that takes a
T and returns an
Iterable[T] of smaller values. So the inner
shrinker function is the result of
shrink_map. Now how to implement it? We could apply
f to each candidate generated by the input shrinker
s:
def shrink_map(f: Callable[[T],U], s: Shrink[T]) -> Shrink[U]:
def shrinker(value: U) -> Iterable[U]:
for candidate in s(...):
yield f(candidate)
return shrinker
That would definitely give us a bunch of
U candidate values. But the problem is
s needs some value
T to produce its candidates, and we don't have it! We only have a value
U. To drive this point home, here's an example with concrete types - say I want to turn
shrink_int into
shrink_char - there is, after all, a map of ASCII code integers to characters.
Easy, you say, just convert the character to its ASCII code integer using
ord, and back to its character using
chr:
def make_shrink_char(shrink_int: Shrink[int]) -> Shrink[str]:
def shrinker(value: str) -> Iterable[str]:
for candidate in shrink_int(ord(value)):
yield chr(candidate)
return shrinker
But this is not a map - in fact to convert a
shrink_int into a
shrink_char we need two functions: one to convert integers to characters and one to convert characters to integers. With our random
map we only have one function to convert one way, and we could do this because
generate just has a value it outputs, while
shrink needs a value as both input and output.
Ok, so that won't fly. However, we have another shrinking related type which does support
map.
To encapsulate the shrinking process, we introduced the
CandidateTree class, along with a couple of functions:
@dataclass(frozen=True)
class CandidateTree(Generic[T]):
value: T
candidates: Iterable[CandidateTree[T]]
def tree_from_shrink(
value: T,
shrink: Shrink[T]) -> CandidateTree[T]:
# implementation omitted
def tree_map(
func: Callable[[T], U],
tree: CandidateTree[T]) -> CandidateTree[U]:
# implementation omitted
Hold on a minute - we can turn any
Shrink function into a
CandidateTree, and we can implement
map for
CandidateTree. So it's worth checking if we can also implement
mapN and
bind for
CandidateTree, because that's exactly the interface
Random supports. If
CandidateTree also supports it, then we could pack up
Random and
CandidateTree and we'd have our integrated API.
We'll see that this is indeed possible. To the best of my knowledge, Reid Draper was the first to come up with this, and implemented it in an early version of the Clojure testing library test.check. Seems obvious only in hindsight!
Let's start with
mapN then - for clarity I'll show
map2 here. The version with n arguments doesn't add anything new, it's just more bookkeeping.
Let's first think about what it means to
map2
CandidateTrees together. Here's what we need to implement:
def tree_map2(
f: Callable[[T, U], V],
tree_1: CandidateTree[T],
tree_2: CandidateTree[U],
) -> CandidateTree[V]:
...
As usual, it's easier to look at an example. Here's the trees that shrink 1 and 3 respectively side by side.
tree_map2 over those two trees, with
f just making a tuple?
tree_1 = tree_from_shrink(1, shrink_int(0,10))
tree_2 = tree_from_shrink(3, shrink_int(0,10))
tree_tuples = tree_map2(
lambda x,y: (x,y), tree_1, tree_2)
A nice way to think about this is in terms of the resulting tree, which is a tree of tuples of integers. If we know how to shrink each element of a tuple (which we do - those are exactly the two
CandidateTree arguments to
tree_map2), how would we like to shrink the 2-tuple?
How about shrinking the first element first, then the second element - some kind of cross-product of the two trees? The resulting tree looks like:
What's going on here? The root of the tree is just (1,3) which corresponds to the roots 1 and 3 of the argument trees. Then the first level below the root of the combined tree, we have four candidates:
the first candidate is a combination of the candidate shrink of
tree_1 (just 0) with the root of
tree_2.
the remaining three candidates are a combination of the candidate shrinks of
tree_2 with the root of
tree_1.
And this continues recursively as we move down the tree. In code:
def tree_map2(
f: Callable[[T, U], V],
tree_1: CandidateTree[T],
tree_2: CandidateTree[U],
) -> CandidateTree[V]:
value = f(tree_1.value, tree_2.value)
candidates_1 = (
tree_map2(f, candidate, tree_2)
for candidate in tree_1.candidates
)
candidates_2 = (
tree_map2(f, tree_1, candidate)
for candidate in tree_2.candidates
)
return CandidateTree(
value = value,
candidates = itertools.chain(
candidates_1,
candidates_2
))
)
Sidebar: now that we're doing more interesting things with trees, I've had to change the definition of
CandidateTree vs the one in the last post. In particular, the
candidates field is now iterated over multiple times - for example in the definition of
tree_map2 above. This means we can't just use an iterable anymore, because once that's iterated over, it can't be reset.
class CandidateTree(Generic[T]):
def __init__(self, value: T, candidates: Iterable[CandidateTree[T]]) -> None:
self._value = value
(self._candidates,) = itertools.tee(candidates, 1)
@property
def value(self):
return self._value
@property
def candidates(self):
return copy(self._candidates)
The implementation details are not important, but what is important for performance is that first, the
candidates are evaluated lazily, and second that they are cached. If not, we are either doing too much work, or repeating the same work over and over again.
In fact, my original implementation used a simple
list in
self._candidates but it was extremely slow, to the point where simple tests took several seconds and more involved tests took several minutes.
The new definition uses a little trick I picked up somewhere: if you use
itertools.tee you can
copy the resulting iterable (so it's re-iterated from the start), and
itertools.tee also incrementally caches the elements. So in the above code you can read
itertools.tee as "return a cached iterator", and
copy as "reset the iterator to the start".
Let's wrap up this treehugging nonsense by implementing
tree_bind. Remember all bind-like functions have a signature like:
def tree_bind(
f: Callable[[T], CandidateTree[U]],
tree: CandidateTree[T]
) -> CandidateTree[U]:
...
Which allows the caller to inject an arbitrary
f that can return an entirely new tree for each element of the input tree
tree. This is more powerful than
tree_map because map maintains the shape of the tree - no new nodes can be added or removed.
tree_map2 also restricts how the shape of the input trees are used - it can only produce a "product" of the input trees.
With
tree_bind however, the resulting tree can look entirely different, depending on the what
f does.
I'm just going to chuck the implementation at you, and then discuss it with an example.
def tree_bind(
f: Callable[[T], CandidateTree[U]],
tree: CandidateTree[T]
) -> CandidateTree[U]:
tree_u = f(tree.value)
candidates = (
tree_bind(f, candidate)
for candidate in tree.candidates
)
return CandidateTree(
value = tree_u.value,
candidates = itertools.chain(
candidates,
tree_u.candidates
)
)
This practically writes itself - given the arguments and their types, it's pretty hard to come up with anything else (if you aren't trying to be pedantic, like those people who go "yes" when you ask "can you turn on the light?" and then smugly point out they've answered your question while you give them the mental middle finger).
The root of the new tree is the result of applying
f to the input tree, and taking the root
value of the resulting tree. To get the subtrees (the
candidates field) we recursively call
tree_bind on each of input tree's candidates - giving us a list of trees again. The only decision to make is how to combine
candidate and
tree_u.candidates: which one should go first? I'm claiming it makes most sense to put
candidates first, because that corresponds to the "outer" tree.
Let's make sense of that statement, and the implementation, by looking at an example. The example is contrived and not very practical, so I can't spin a nice story around it - it's reminiscent of shrinking a list, where we first want to shrink the length of the list, and then the individual elements.
We'll start with a tree that shrinks the integer 3, like we've seen a few times before already. The elements of this tree will determine the length of a string consisting of the letter
c. The function
letters creates a
CandidateTree for a given length, that shrinks
length times the letter
c to
b and then to
a.
letters is the function we intend to use as the
f argument to
tree_bind:
def letters(length: int):
abc = tree_from_shrink(ord('c'), shrink_int(ord('a'), ord('c')))
abc_repeat = tree_map(lambda o: chr(o) * length, abc)
return abc_repeat
Here's the tree that shrinks the integer 3, and the trees returned by
letters for length values 1, 2 and 3 respectively:
Note while shrinking,
letters never changes the length of the string - it only tries to make the letters smaller by moving closer to
a.
If we now use
tree_bind as follows:
tree_list_length = tree_from_shrink(3, shrink_int(0,3))
tree_bound = tree_bind(letters, tree_list_length)
Then
tree_bound looks as follows:
First of all the root node
ccc is the result of applying
letters to the root of the input tree, so with
length = 3. On the first level down, the shrink candidates for
ccc are
cc,
c,
- meaning the empty string,
bbb and finally
aaa. This progression is a direct result of our choice to try the shrinks from the "outer" tree first - the shrink candidates of
tree_list_length are 2, 1, and 0 respectively, which results in
cc,
c and
-. The remaining values
bbb and
aaa are the result of shrinking
ccc directly, see the fourth tree in the first image. This continues recursively.
One thing you may have noticed in the resulting tree is that several sections are essentially the empty string, repeated a number of times. Where does this come from? If
letters is asked to create a tree with
length = 0 then it will in fact sill create a tree with a shape that shrinks the value
c to
b and
a, but each candidate letter is repeated 0 times and so becomes the empty string. We can avoid this by making a small change to letters, to return a constant tree without shrinks in case length is 0.
def tree_constant(value: T) -> CandidateTree[T]:
return CandidateTree(value, tuple())
def letters(length: int):
if length == 0:
return tree_constant('')
abc = tree_from_shrink(ord('c'), shrink_int(ord('a'), ord('c')))
abc_repeat = tree_map(lambda o: chr(o) * length, abc)
return abc_repeat
We then get more reasonably:
At first blush this seems like an almost trivial annoyance, but it's not without its consequences. As we'll come back to, this kind of potential inefficiency is part of the cost we'll pay for having an integrated shrinking API, and especially affects usage of bind.
Enough about trees - time for a break with a delicious strawberry snack.
We are now ready to put everything together so we can run some tests.
We'll once again literally reuse our implementation of
Random and related functions - but because we're now going to have
map,
mapN and all the rest of it be the main API, I've prefixed the "old"
Random specific functions with
random_, for example:
def random_constant(value:T) -> Random[T]:
return Random(lambda: value)
In a more realistic setup
Random and its functions would be in a separate module, as well as
CandidateTree and its
tree_something functions.
With the preliminaries out of the way, the goal of this section is to re-create the
Random API, i.e.
constant,
int_between,
map,
mapN and
bind, but in such a way that the resulting API can both randomly generate values and shrink them, all without requiring the user to somehow keep those two in sync or repeat code.
Let's first define the type for this thing which I'll just call a "generator" from now on:
Gen = Random[CandidateTree[T]]
We’ve used this idea before to extend our library with shrinking - just like in the last post, instead of randomly generating values
T we're generating entire trees of
T. But now we do it earlier, which is going to make everything look nicely integrated. Also, thanks to laziness in
CandidateTree, we're not actually creating the full tree for each value, as that would be unworkably slow.
Let's then start with implementing
constant:
def constant(value: T) -> Gen[T]:
return random_constant(tree_constant(value))
If that isn't a satisfying implementation I don't know what is! We just compose the two constant functions for
Random and
CandidateTree. Will we be able to keep this up for the rest?
def map(func: Callable[[T],U], gen: Gen[T]) -> Gen[U]:
return random_map(lambda tree: tree_map(func, tree), gen)
That's a yes for
map at least. Let's try
int_between:
def int_between(low: int, high: int) -> Gen[int]:
return random_map(lambda v: tree_from_shrink(v, shrink_int(low, high)), random_int_between(low, high))
A bit hairier, but for reasons. First,
shrink_int takes two extra arguments -
low and
high - which indicate the range in which the shrink candidates are allowed to live. In our last implementation, we always tried to shrink to zero, which was cheating (in my defense, I hid it well...).
One of the main advantages of integrating shrinking and random generation, is that it leaves me no way out now. Here's the new implementation of
shrink_int - it's similar in complexity to the original:
def shrink_int(low: int, high: int) -> Shrink[int]:
target = 0
if low > 0:
target = low
if high < 0:
target = high
def shrinker(value: int) -> Iterable[int]:
if value == target:
return
half = (value - target) // 2
current = value - half
while half != 0 and current != target:
yield current
half = (current - target) // 2
current = current - half
yield target
return shrinker
It does a similar thing as before, except it ensures that the candidate shrinks are within the
[low,high] interval, and tries to shrink in the direction of
target, either
low or
high whichever is closest to zero.
You probably know the drill by now - here is
mapN:
def mapN(f: Callable[...,T], gens: Iterable[Gen[Any]]) -> Gen[T]:
return random_mapN(lambda trees: tree_mapN(f, trees), gens)
Exactly like
map! I love it when a plan comes together.
Finally,
bind. As usual, the black sheep to rule them all (ok, these mixed metaphors are really confusing, sorry)
Trying the same approach as
map teaches us something:
def bind(func:Callable[[T], Gen[U]], gen: Gen[T]) -> Gen[U]:
# DOES NOT WORK
return random_bind(lambda tree: tree_bind(func, tree), gen)
Can you see why? Consider the type
func returns, and the type
tree_bind expects.
Spoiler alert:
func returns
Gen[U], which expanded is
Random[CandidateTree[U]].
But
tree_bind expects
func to return just
CandidateTree[U]! So how do we get a
CandidateTree out of a
Random[CandidateTree]? The only option is to generate one:
def bind(func:Callable[[T], Gen[U]], gen: Gen[T]) -> Gen[U]:
def inner_bind(value: T) -> CandidateTree[U]:
random_tree = func(value)
return random_tree.generate()
return random_map(lambda tree: tree_bind(inner_bind, tree), gen)
This effectively means that if people use
bind, the quality of shrinking is potentially not great, because when shrinking the outer value, we randomly re-generate the inner value. The inner value might be why the test failed in the first place though, so we're losing interesting information. The effect of this is that shrinking doesn't work as well as it could. We'll see this problem in an example soon.
Now we have all the tools to implement
for_all and
test again. In fact, beautifully, the implementation of
for_all with integrated shrinking is exactly the same as the implementation without shrinking in our very first implementation. Even better, the implementation of
test is identical to the one in PBT #3!
@dataclass(frozen=True)
class TestResult:
is_success: bool
arguments: tuple[Any,...]
# This is the only change:
# replacing Random with Gen.
Property = Gen[TestResult]
def for_all(gen: Gen[T], property: Callable[[T], Union[Property,bool]]) -> Property:
def property_wrapper(value: T) -> Property:
outcome = property(value)
if isinstance(outcome, bool):
return constant(TestResult(is_success=outcome, arguments=(value,)))
else:
return map(lambda inner_out: replace(inner_out, arguments=(value,) + inner_out.arguments),outcome)
return bind(property_wrapper, gen)
def test(property: Property):
def do_shrink(tree: CandidateTree[TestResult]) -> None:
for smaller in tree.candidates:
if not smaller.value.is_success:
# cool, found a smaller value that still fails - keep shrinking
print(f"Shrinking: found smaller arguments {smaller.value.arguments}")
do_shrink(smaller)
break
else:
print(f"Shrinking: gave up at arguments {tree.value.arguments}")
for test_number in range(100):
result = property.generate()
if not result.value.is_success:
print(f"Fail: at test {test_number} with arguments {result.value.arguments}.")
do_shrink(result)
return
print("Success: 100 tests passed.")
We can now write a
list[Person] generator identically to how we wrote it without shrinking, and it still shrinks!
def list_of_gen(gens: Iterable[Gen[Any]]) -> Gen[list[Any]]:
return mapN(lambda args: list(args), gens)
def list_of_length(l: int, gen: Gen[T]) -> Gen[list[T]]:
gen_of_list = list_of_gen([gen] * l)
return gen_of_list
def list_of(gen: Gen[T]) -> Gen[list[T]]:
length = int_between(0, 10)
return bind(lambda l: list_of_length(l, gen), length)
ages = int_between(0,100)
letters = map(chr, int_between(ord('a'), ord('z')))
simple_names = map("".join, list_of_length(6, letters))
persons = mapN(lambda a: Person(*a), (simple_names, ages))
lists_of_person = list_of(persons)
Let's finally see it in action:
prop_sort_by_age = for_all(
lists_of_person,
lambda persons_in: is_valid(
persons_in,
sort_by_age(persons_in)))
> test(prop_sort_by_age)
Success: 100 tests passed.
prop_wrong_sort_by_age = for_all(
lists_of_person,
lambda persons_in: is_valid(
persons_in,
wrong_sort_by_age(persons_in)))
> test(prop_wrong_sort_by_age)
Fail: at test 0 with arguments ([Person(name='tnrzar', age=21), Person(name='nwgurq', age=23), Person(name='cbvinc', age=22), Person(name='baouyp', age=40)],).
(127 lines skipped)
Shrinking: gave up at arguments ([Person(name='aaaaaa', age=0), Person(name='aaaaaa', age=0), Person(name='aabaaa', age=0), Person(name='aaaaaa', age=1)],)
Great, so it works! Kind of? There's a few things to unpack here.
First thing to notice, shrinking takes a lot longer, and the end result is not as great as before. Remember with our not-integrated (disintegrated?) shrinking implementation in the previous post, after about 15 shrinking steps we ended up with:
[Person(name='', age=1), Person(name='a', age=0)]
There are now 127 shrinks before we end up with a final list of length four, instead of length two.
This is a consequence of the fact that the automatic, built-in shrinking is not as good as the purpose-built
list shrinker we wrote explicitly before. The automatic shrinking strategy only knows about shrinking in so far as we make the structure explicit - and in this case we chose a length for the list, then generated a random list of persons with that length. So all the automatic shrinker can do is try to make the length smaller, which essentially means chopping off elements at the end of the list.
As you may remember the purpose-built
shrink_list did a binary chop - trying one half, then the other half of the list. This has three important advantages:
shrink_list creates much better candidates. In the example above the first two elements of the list are not necessary, but the automatic shrinking only tries to remove elements at the end, which makes the test succeed. Automatic shrinking can never remove those first two elements.
shrink_list does not throw away information about the elements of the list while shrinking the list itself. As we saw above,
bind has no choice but to regenerate the inner value every time it tries to shrink the outer. Concretely, it starts with a list of four persons that fail the test, and the next shrink candidate will be a new randomly generated list with three elements. If that one happens to pass the test, the shrink attempt is not successful. Shrinking becomes partly random when
bind is involved.
shrink_list is much faster (in terms of number of shrink candidates) to iterate to a solution, because it is able to split the problem size in half on each iteration.
This problem - that
bind doesn't shrink well - is a well known problem in the property-based testing world. For example, here's an explanation of it in test.check. As far as I know there isn't a great solution, but the problem can be mitigated well in practice though:
The use of
bind in generators is avoided altogether for common types like lists, which typically are built-in to the core PBT library. Usually a bespoke shrink function is implemented for collections and other types, which works in much the same way as
shrink_list.
Users are discouraged to use
bind if they can use
map or
mapN.
There is sometimes a facility to allow the user to override or extend shrink candidates by implementing a shrink candidate function manually. It's ironic that we have to re-introduce something we just jumped though a bunch of hoops to avoid, but at least it leaves users with an out, in cases where they have to use bind and need good shrink candidates.
Final observation is that in the original shrink,
Person.name was reduced to the empty string or a single letter, while now the shrunk names are six letter strings. This is actually good! We asked for names to be six letter strings in the first place, recall
simple_names = map("".join, list_of_length(6, letters)).
And now this invariant is honoured both during generation and shrinking. Before, the shrinker was unaware of this six letter constraint. In this case there wasn't any real bad effect, but in practice you can imagine that any names shorter than 6 letters are validated and rejected, which would put the shrink process on a different code path compared to the original failure, masking the original bug.
Property-based testing libraries with integrated shrinking exist for quite a few languages. The first one to implement it was Clojure's test.check. Since then there have been implementations for Haskell, F#, R and Scala under the Hedgehog umbrella, and probably others I’m not aware of.
With the benefit of hindsight, the idea is a relatively straightforward refactor of the original QuickCheck shrinking implementation - I hinted in the last post the answer was already in there, but don't feel bad if you didn't see it. I had been staring at the original QuickCheck code for years and didn't see the opportunity.
Despite the appeal, we have discussed a few important trade-offs and issues to be aware of.
Besides those, these approaches were all developed in the context of pure or at least pure-by-default functional languages like Haskell and Clojure. As we discussed a few times before, shrinking relies essentially on being able to capture the value-to-shrink as it's being generated, and then repeatedly using that value as the seed to find smaller values. But if the value is not, in fact, a value but some mutable object, and during the test it gets mutated, the shrink candidates won't make any sense, and the shrinking process will get very confused.
It stands to reason then, that it took writing a property-based testing library for an imperative language like Python for someone to really think about this and come up with an alternative solution. Hypothesis, a PBT library for Python, manages to achieve an integrated shrinking and random generation API, that works well even for mutable objects, and has a few other advantages as well.
Again, in some sense the answer has been with us throughout all these posts, but well hidden. Cryptic much? We'll dive into Hypothesis in the next post, stay tuned.
Until next time!
