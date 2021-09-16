Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method by@anton-dzyatkovskii

Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) is a mathematical model that is applied to verify information without sharing or exposing it. It is a probabilistic assessment: two parties validate the data using indirect signs and a set of queries. In terms of blockchain, the verification process is a bit more complex and can be either interactive or non-interactive. Since no party receives the underlying data, there is no need for complicated encryption methods. The less information a company knows, the lower the likelihood that it will be stolen in the event that the platform is exploited. The biggest shortcoming is the amount of computing capacity it requires to validate the information.
image
Anton Dzyatkovskii Hacker Noon profile picture

@anton-dzyatkovskii
Anton Dzyatkovskii

CEO and co-founder of Platinum Software Development Company. Blockchain enthusiast, blogger.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Which Polkadot Projects Stand Out the Most? by @anton-dzyatkovskii
#decentralized-internet
NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview by @odesanmitemitope
#nfts
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data

Tags

#blockchain-technology#metadata#zero-knowledge-proofs#data-privacy#cryptocurrency-top-story#blockchain#blockchain-application#security
Join Hacker Noon loading