Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) is a mathematical model that is applied to verify information without sharing or exposing it. It is a probabilistic assessment: two parties validate the data using indirect signs and a set of queries. In terms of blockchain, the verification process is a bit more complex and can be either interactive or non-interactive. Since no party receives the underlying data, there is no need for complicated encryption methods. The less information a company knows, the lower the likelihood that it will be stolen in the event that the platform is exploited. The biggest shortcoming is the amount of computing capacity it requires to validate the information.