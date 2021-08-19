The Current State of the Crypto Market and 7 Trends to Follow

3,104 reads

In April 2021, the value of the cryptocurrency market surpassed $2 trillion for the first time. Bitcoin market cap was holding at the $1 trillion mark for one week. The multi-chain paradigm continues to grow in popularity. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has become the second most active blockchain of the year. The average number of unique unique wallets grew by 50-month-on-month by 50%. The number of active wallets reached 105,000 daily active wallets in Q1.