Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Understanding Synchronized Collections in Javaby@infinity
    296 reads

    Understanding Synchronized Collections in Java

    by Rishabh AgarwalFebruary 25th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Java’s Collection framework is one of the foundational components of Java platform. Collections in Java represent a group of objects and the framework provides several interfaces and implementations to work with these collections. With the advent of multi-threaded programming, the need for thread-safe collections grew. It is when*Synchronized Collections* were added to the Collection framework that they were made thread- safe.
    featured image - Understanding Synchronized Collections in Java
    Rishabh Agarwal HackerNoon profile picture


    Java’s Collection framework is one of the foundational components of the Java platform. Collections in Java represent a group of objects and the framework provides several interfaces and implementations to work with these collections. With such a rich framework, developers can focus on what matters the most!


    With the advent of multi-threaded programming, the need for thread-safe collections grew. It is when Synchronized Collections were added to Java’s Collection framework. Let us understand what makes Synchronized Collections thread-safe, and some things we should keep in mind while using them.

    How do Synchronized Collections ensure thread safety?

    Synchronized collections achieve thread-safety by enforcing synchronization on each of its publicly available methods. In addition to that, it ensures that its internal state is never published. Thus, the only way to modify a collection is via its public synchronized methods!


    Think of synchronized collections as plain unsynchronised collections plus state encapsulation and synchronized public methods.


    Since the same (intrinsic) lock guards every public method of a synchronized collection, no two threads can modify/read the collection at once. This ensures that the collection always maintains its variants and hence becomes thread-safe.

    How to create Synchronized Collections

    The Collections class exposes several static methods for creating synchronized collections. These static methods are named in the following format — synchronizedXxx.


    Here is a list of these methods:


    • synchronizedCollection(Collection<T> c)
    • synchronizedList(List<T> list)
    • synchronizedMap(Map<K, V> m)
    • synchronizedNavigableMap(NavigableMap<K, V> m)
    • synchronizedNavigableSet(NavigableSet<T> s)
    • synchronizedSet(Set<T> s)
    • synchronizedSortedMap(SortedMap<K, V> m)
    • synchronizedSortedSet(SortedSet<T> s)


    This is how you will create a synchronized list using the Collections class!


    List<Integer> synchronizedIntegerList = Collections.synchronizedList(new ArrayList<>());


    Pitfall of Compound Actions on Synchronized Collections

    While methods exposed from synchronized collections are thread-safe, compound actions on client side still require proper locking. Consider the following method —


    public void putIfAbsent(List<Integer> synchronizedList, Integer elem) {
  if(!synchronizedList.contains()) {
    synchronizedList.add(elem);
  }
}


    This innocent-looking method is thread-unsafe! Even with thread-safe contains and add methods, the putIfAbsent method does not achieve what it is intended to. Between the ‘check’ and ‘act’ steps of our method, another thread can add the elem to the list. Guarding such compound actions is the responsibility of the client.


    Synchronized collections allow client-side locking to ensure that such compound actions are atomic concerning other operations. Each public method of the synchronized collection is guarded by its intrinsic lock. Thus, the client can create atomic operations by acquiring the same lock.


    Here is how we will fix putIfAbsent using client-side locking.


    public void putIfAbsent(List<Integer> synchronizedList, Integer elem) {
  synchronized(synchronizedList) {
    if(!synchronizedList.contains()) {
      synchronizedList.add(elem);
    }
  }
}


    Pitfalls of Iterating on Synchronized Collections

    Some extra care is needed to be taken when iterating over a synchronized collection. When iterating over a synchronized collection using iterators, any concurrent modifications will cause the iterator to fail fast. On detecting any concurrent modification, the iterator will throw a ConcurrentModificationException.


    final Set<String> syncStringSet = Collections.synchronizedSet(new HashSet<>());

// Might throw ConcurrentModificationException
for(String s: syncStringSet) {
  doSomething(s);
}


    To avoid getting a ConcurrentModificationException, we can hold a lock on the synchronized collection for the entire duration of the iteration. Clearly, this is not the most performant approach since the iteration can take a long time and it will block other executing threads from accessing the collection!

    Synchronized classes provide an easy mechanism to make your collection classes thread-safe. A thorough understanding of these would help you avoid common pitfalls associated with it.


    With this, we reach the end of this blog. I hope you enjoyed reading this piece.


    Also published here.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Rishabh Agarwal HackerNoon profile picture
    Rishabh Agarwal@infinity
    Tech Enthusiast!
    Read my storiesNominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Algorithms

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #java #concurrent-programming #concurrency #multithreading #thread-safety #synchronized-collections #multi-threaded-programming #java-programming-tutorial

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Reverse Proxying — the Backbone of Microservices Architecture
    by infinity
    Jan 17, 2024
    #microservices
    Article Thumbnail
    The Essential Guide to Relearning Java Thread Primitives
    by shai.almog
    Apr 11, 2023
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Improving Your Python Performance Speed
    by mmtechslv
    Mar 18, 2021
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A simple introduction to Python’s asyncio
    by apoorv_59341
    Jun 22, 2018
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Assume It Worked and Fix Later
    by jonathangfischoff
    Jun 02, 2017
    #haskell
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas