    Reverse Proxying — the Backbone of Microservices Architecture
    Reverse Proxying — the Backbone of Microservices Architecture

    Microservice architecture involves breaking down a complex application into small self-contained applications so that each one of them can be scaled and maintained independently. At the core of microservice architecture is the concept of reverse proxying. A reverse proxy plays a pivotal role in directing traffic among different microservices, as well as distributing the workload across multiple instances of a microservice.
    cloud #microservices #devops #proxy
