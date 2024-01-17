Reverse Proxying — the Backbone of Microservices Architecture
Too Long; Didn't ReadMicroservice architecture involves breaking down a complex application into small self-contained applications so that each one of them can be scaled and maintained independently. At the core of microservice architecture is the concept of reverse proxying. A reverse proxy plays a pivotal role in directing traffic among different microservices, as well as distributing the workload across multiple instances of a microservice.