Understanding Quantum Cryptography

Quantum cryptography uses physics to develop a cryptosystem completely secure against being compromised without the knowledge of the sender or the receiver of the messages. The word quantum itself refers to the most fundamental behavior of the smallest particles of matter and energy.

Quantum cryptography is different from traditional cryptographic systems in that it relies more on physics, rather than mathematics, as a key aspect

of its security model.

Essentially, quantum cryptography is based on the usage of individual

particles/waves of light (photon) and their intrinsic quantum properties

to develop an unbreakable cryptosystem (because it is impossible to measure the quantum state of any system without disturbing that system.)

Quantum cryptography uses photons to transmit a key. Once the key is

transmitted, coding and encoding using the normal secret-key method can

take place. But how does a photon become a key? How do you attach

information to a photon’s spin?

This is where binary code comes into play. Each type of a photon’s spin represents one piece of information — usually a 1 or a 0, for binary code. This code uses strings of 1s and 0s to create a coherent message. For example, 11100100110 could correspond with h-e-l-l-o. So a binary code can be assigned to each photon — for example, a photon that has a vertical spin ( | ) can be assigned a 1.

“If you build it correctly, no hacker can hack the system. The question is

what it means to build it correctly,” said physicist Renato Renner from

the Institute of Theoretical Physics in Zurich.

Regular, non-quantum encryption can work in a variety of ways but generally, a message is scrambled and can only be unscrambled using a secret key. The trick is to make sure that whomever you’re trying to hide your communication from doesn’t get their hands on your secret key. Cracking the private key in a modern cryptosystem would generally require

figuring out the factors of a number that is the product of two insanely

huge prime numbers.

The numbers are chosen to be so large that, with the given processing power of computers, it would take longer than the lifetime of the universe

for an algorithm to factor their product.

But such encryption techniques have their vulnerabilities. Certain products

— called weak keys — happen to be easier to factor than others. Also,

Moore’s Law continually ups the processing power of our computers. Even

more importantly, mathematicians are constantly developing new

algorithms that allow for easier factorization.

Quantum cryptography avoids all these issues. Here, the key is encrypted into a series of photons that get passed between two parties trying to share secret information. The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle dictates that an adversary can’t look at these photons without changing or destroying them.

“In this case, it doesn’t matter what technology the adversary has, they’ll

never be able to break the laws of physics,” said physicist Richard

Hughes of Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, who works on

quantum cryptography.

Problems With Using Quantum Cryptography

But in practice, quantum cryptography comes with its own load of

weaknesses. It was recognized in 2010, for instance, that a hacker could

blind a detector with a strong pulse, rendering it unable to see the

secret-keeping photons.

Renner points to many other problems. Photons are often generated using a laser tuned to such a low intensity that it’s producing one single

photon at a time. There is a certain probability that the laser will

make a photon encoded with your secret information and then a second

photon with that same information. In this case, all an enemy has to do

is steal that second photon and they could gain access to your data

while you’d be none the wiser.

Alternatively, noticing when a single photon has arrived can be tricky. Detectors might not register that a particle has hit them, making you think that your system has been hacked when it’s really quite secure.

“If we had better control over quantum systems than we have with today’s

technology” then perhaps quantum cryptography could be less susceptible

to problems, said Renner.

But such advances are at least 10 years away.

Still, he added, no system is 100 percent perfect and even more advanced

technology will always deviate from theory in some ways. A clever hacker

will always find a way to exploit such security holes.

Any encryption method will only be

Hughes. Whenever someone claims that a particular technology “is

as secure as the humans running it, added Hughes. Whenever someone claims that a particular technology "is fundamentally unbreakable, people will say that's snake oil," he said.

fundamentally unbreakable, people will say that’s snake oil,” he said. “Nothing is unbreakable.”

