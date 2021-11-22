Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation

Search icon
Metaverse is a virtual world, featuring avatars, digital objects, functioning economies, where technology is not just a tool, but something that is all-encompassing. It involves a variety of products and technologies, such as NFTs and crypto, 3D avatars and decentralized applications, virtual landscapes and realities, the ability to win rewards, participate in airdrops, conduct deals through smart contracts, operate businesses in a digital reality, and more. It will have at least as big of an impact on the world as the internet itself did, back when it went mainstream, which is already a huge promise. Even this seems huge, but only a hint of the total impact that we are heading towards the future is scratching the surface.
