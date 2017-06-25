Understanding map, filter and reduce in Javascript

Site Color
Senior Frontend Developer
When working on Javascript projects you inevitably come across situations where you have to do some data manipulation. You can always use a
for-loop to get the desired result, but
for-loops can quickly become a bit messy and large. Most of the times it can be much easier to use the
map,
filter or
reduce operator. Your code stays cleaner and is easier to read. At least, if you understand how they work and when you should use them.
The rule of thumb i use to determine which operator i should use is as follows:
map.
filter.
reduce.
These rules might seem a little vague, so let’s dive into some examples. For our examples we use a small animals array that looks like this:
Let’s say we want to have an array with just the names of all the animals. Using a
for-loop we would write something like this:
Using the
map-operator we can write the same like this:
The map operator accepts three values in the callback function, namely:
While this is a very easy example, there are some key improvements in our code readability when we use the
map:
map, we don’t have to manage the state of our for-loop.
Map returns the finished array in one go, so we can simply assign it to a variable.
There is very important thing which you may never forget when using the map. Use a
return statement, otherwise your array will end up with all items as
undefined.
Let’s say that we want array of only the animals which are small. Using a for-loop we would write something like this:
Using the
filter-operator we can write the same like this:
The filter operator accepts the same parameters (current item, index and entire array) in the callback function. But since we don’t use the index and the entire array, i’ve left them out. The
filter-operator also has the same other benefits as the
map. We also have to use the
return again to make the
filter work properly. But this time we have to make sure that the
return returns a boolean value. If you don’t do this the filter will always return false.
Let’s say that we want to calculate the combined weight of all the animals in our array. Using a
for-loop we can write something like this:
Using the
reduce-operator we can write the same like this:
The parameters in the callback function work a bit different than
map and
filter. It works as follows:
o. This could be any value though.
Again we have all the readability improvements of the
map and
filter. We also need to use the
return again. This time it’s important the we return the end value, the first parameter, at the end of each
reduce function.
After these easy examples you should have a better understanding of how
map,
filter and
reduce work. These operators will shine even more when your code or data get’s more complex. I would advice you to play with them if you don’t use them regularly already. It can really make your code much easier.
