Understanding How CSS3 Aspect-Ratio Property Works

Writing about Web Development. I want to show you how amazing the web is.
⚡️ The new CSS property
introduce for all HTML element the capability to auto-sizing.
aspect-ratio
.square { aspect-ratio: 1 / 1; }
.rectangle { aspect-ratio: 3 / 1; }
.video { aspect-ratio: 16 / 9; }
.ultrawide { aspect-ratio: 21 / 9; }
.intrinsicsize {
aspect-ratio: attr(width) / attr(height);
}
🗣 Without the property
, only some elements have a built-in auto-sizing system.
aspect-ratio
📝 For instance, the
tag when has at least the width value explicitly configured will implicitly calculate the height value and vice-versa.
<img />
🤩 Now, using aspect-ratio, even a
can support the auto-sizing mechanism.
<div>
📣 The new CSS property
is useful to create responsive interfaces.
aspect-ratio
👍 Also,
help the developers to apply the best practices while working with images on the web since it allows manipulates with high precision the size of a given image using its original aspect ratio, which also will, in parallel, improve the performance metrics on Lighthouse since will be easy to identify images with a wrong resize rule.
aspect-ratio
⚡️
is already supported on Chrome 88. Safari is reportedly working to support it soon. Firefox and Edge are starting to consider the support.
aspect-ratio
Also published at https://dev.to/obetomuniz/aspect-ratio-property-on-css-7lh
