Understanding How CSS3 Aspect-Ratio Property Works

⚡️ The new CSS property

aspect-ratio

.square { aspect-ratio : 1 / 1 ; } .rectangle { aspect-ratio : 3 / 1 ; } .video { aspect-ratio : 16 / 9 ; } .ultrawide { aspect-ratio : 21 / 9 ; } .intrinsicsize { aspect-ratio : attr (width) / attr (height); }

introduce forHTML element the capability to auto-sizing.

🗣 Without the property

aspect-ratio

, only some elements have a built-in auto-sizing system.

📝 For instance, the

<img />

tag when has at least the width value explicitly configured will implicitly calculate the height value and vice-versa.

🤩 Now, using aspect-ratio, even a

<div>

can support the auto-sizing mechanism.

📣 The new CSS property

aspect-ratio

is useful to create responsive interfaces.

👍 Also,

aspect-ratio

help the developers to apply the best practices while working with images on the web since it allows manipulates with high precision the size of a given image using its original aspect ratio, which also will, in parallel, improve the performance metrics on Lighthouse since will be easy to identify images with a wrong resize rule

⚡️

aspect-ratio

is already supported on Chrome 88. Safari is reportedly working to support it soon. Firefox and Edge are starting to consider the support.

