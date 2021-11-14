Understanding 'Git', 'Bash', and 'Git Bash'

Git Bash is a piece of software that allows you to monitor changes in any group of files. Bash (also known as the "Bourne Again Shell") is nothing but an implementation of Shell. Shell is the outermost layer of the operating system. Bash and Git Bash are two different things, Git and Bash are different. Both shells have different capabilities - both shells have a different set of commands & additional capabilities. Here I will share five different commands to run on the Windows command line and the Git bash.