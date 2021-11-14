Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Understanding 'Git', 'Bash', and 'Git Bash' by@rajeevbera

Understanding 'Git', 'Bash', and 'Git Bash'

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Git Bash is a piece of software that allows you to monitor changes in any group of files. Bash (also known as the "Bourne Again Shell") is nothing but an implementation of Shell. Shell is the outermost layer of the operating system. Bash and Git Bash are two different things, Git and Bash are different. Both shells have different capabilities - both shells have a different set of commands & additional capabilities. Here I will share five different commands to run on the Windows command line and the Git bash.
image
Rajeev Bera Hacker Noon profile picture

@rajeevbera
Rajeev Bera

I'm a technology enthusiastic. I like to contribute to various projects whenever I get a chance.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Protect Your Git Secrets by @rajeevbera
#github
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#bash-script#bash#git-in-bash#what-is-git-bash#git-bash#learn-to-code#git#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading