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How Griffin’s Local Attention Window Beats Global Transformers at Their Own Game

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Deplatform

May 27th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai-research#language-models#machine-learning#deep-learning#transformers#nlp#attention-mechanism#griffin-model

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