Understanding Convolution Neural Networks

import torch
import torchvision
# data loading and transforming
from torchvision.datasets import FashionMNIST
from torch.utils.data import DataLoader
from torchvision import transforms
# The output of torchvision datasets are PILImage images of range [0, 1].
# We transform them to Tensors for input into a CNN
## Define a transform to read the data in as a tensor
data_transform = transforms.ToTensor()
# choose the training and test datasets
train_data = FashionMNIST(root='./data', train=True,
download=True, transform=data_transform)
test_data = FashionMNIST(root='./data', train=False,
download=True, transform=data_transform)
# Print out some stats about the training and test data
print('Train data, number of images: ', len(train_data))
print('Test data, number of images: ', len(test_data))
# prepare data loaders, set the batch_size
batch_size = 20
train_loader = DataLoader(train_data, batch_size=batch_size, shuffle=True)
test_loader = DataLoader(test_data, batch_size=batch_size, shuffle=True)
# specify the image classes
classes = ['T-shirt/top', 'Trouser', 'Pullover', 'Dress', 'Coat',
'Sandal', 'Shirt', 'Sneaker', 'Bag', 'Ankle boot']
For visualizing the Data
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
%matplotlib inline
# obtain one batch of training images
dataiter = iter(train_loader)
images, labels = dataiter.next()
images = images.numpy()
# plot the images in the batch, along with the corresponding labels
fig = plt.figure(figsize=(25, 4))
for idx in np.arange(batch_size):
ax = fig.add_subplot(2, batch_size/2, idx+1, xticks=[], yticks=[])
ax.imshow(np.squeeze(images[idx]), cmap='gray')
ax.set_title(classes[labels[idx]])
# Defining the CNN
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
class Net(nn.Module):
def __init__(self):
super(Net, self).__init__()
# 1 input image channel (grayscale), 10 output channels/feature maps
# 3x3 square convolution kernel
## output size = (W-F)/S +1 = (28-3)/1 +1 = 26
# the output Tensor for one image, will have the dimensions: (10, 26, 26)
# after one pool layer, this becomes (10, 13, 13)
self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(1, 10, 3)
# maxpool layer
# pool with kernel_size=2, stride=2
self.pool = nn.MaxPool2d(2, 2)
# second conv layer: 10 inputs, 20 outputs, 3x3 conv
## output size = (W-F)/S +1 = (13-3)/1 +1 = 11
# the output tensor will have dimensions: (20, 11, 11)
# after another pool layer this becomes (20, 5, 5); 5.5 is rounded down
self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(10, 20, 3)
# 20 outputs * the 5*5 filtered/pooled map size
self.fc1 = nn.Linear(20*5*5, 50)
# dropout with p=0.4
self.fc1_drop = nn.Dropout(p=0.4)
# finally, create 10 output channels (for the 10 classes)
self.fc2 = nn.Linear(50, 10)
# define the feedforward behavior
def forward(self, x):
# two conv/relu + pool layers
x = self.pool(F.relu(self.conv1(x)))
x = self.pool(F.relu(self.conv2(x)))
# prep for linear layer
# this line of code is the equivalent of Flatten in Keras
x = x.view(x.size(0), -1)
# two linear layers with dropout in between
x = F.relu(self.fc1(x))
x = self.fc1_drop(x)
x = self.fc2(x)
# final output
return x
# instantiate and print your Net
net = Net()
print(net)
import torch.optim as optim
# using cross entropy whcih combines softmax and NLL loss
criterion = nn.CrossEntropyLoss()
# stochastic gradient descent with a small learning rate and some momentum
optimizer = optim.SGD(net.parameters(), lr=0.001, momentum=0.9)
# Training the CNN
def train(n_epochs):
loss_over_time = [] # to track the loss as the network trains
for epoch in range(n_epochs): # loop over the dataset multiple times
running_loss = 0.0
for batch_i, data in enumerate(train_loader):
# get the input images and their corresponding labels
inputs, labels = data
# zero the parameter (weight) gradients
optimizer.zero_grad()
# forward pass to get outputs
outputs = net(inputs)
# calculate the loss
loss = criterion(outputs, labels)
# backward pass to calculate the parameter gradients
loss.backward()
# update the parameters
optimizer.step()
# print loss statistics
# to convert loss into a scalar and add it to running_loss, we use .item()
running_loss += loss.item()
if batch_i % 1000 == 999: # print every 1000 batches
avg_loss = running_loss/1000
# record and print the avg loss over the 1000 batches
loss_over_time.append(avg_loss)
print('Epoch: {}, Batch: {}, Avg. Loss: {}'.format(epoch + 1, batch_i+1, avg_loss))
running_loss = 0.0
print('Finished Training')
return loss_over_time
# define the number of epochs to train for
n_epochs = 30 # start small to see if your model works, initially
# call train
training_loss = train(n_epochs)
# visualize the loss as the network trained
plt.plot(training_loss)
plt.xlabel('1000\'s of batches')
plt.ylabel('loss')
plt.ylim(0, 2.5) # consistent scale
plt.show()
# obtain one batch of test images
dataiter = iter(test_loader)
images, labels = dataiter.next()
# get predictions
preds = np.squeeze(net(images).data.max(1, keepdim=True)[1].numpy())
images = images.numpy()
# plot the images in the batch, along with predicted and true labels
fig = plt.figure(figsize=(25, 4))
for idx in np.arange(batch_size):
ax = fig.add_subplot(2, batch_size/2, idx+1, xticks=[], yticks=[])
ax.imshow(np.squeeze(images[idx]), cmap='gray')
ax.set_title("{} ({})".format(classes[preds[idx]], classes[labels[idx]]),
color=("green" if preds[idx]==labels[idx] else "red"))