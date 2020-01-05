Active Record Associations in Rails: Beginners Guide
As Ruby on Rails developers, we do not have to worry too much about the operations in the database due to the Object-Relational-Mapping or ORM. The ORM allows us to focus more on the logic of the business while it handles the operations with the database on our behalf.
Understanding associations is vital to create a web application that behaves as you expect and avoid a good dose of frustration. In Rails, an association is a connection between two Active Record models.
Let's imagine we have a client asking us to build a hospital management web app. Depending on the hospital needs we would need to create some Active Record Models.
Now let's take a couple of these models as an example: one for the doctors and one for the patients. We need to tell Rails that a doctor has many patients and one patient might have one or more doctors, we achieve these trough associations.
Rails supports six types of associations:
belongs_to
: Specific for relationships of type one-to-one (1: 1) with another model (class). This method can be used only if this class contains the foreign key. If the other class contains the foreign key must use
has_one
instead.
class DoctorOffice < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :doctor
end
has_one
: Specific for relationships of type one-to-one (1: 1) with another model. This method can be used only if the other class contains the foreign key. If the current class contains the foreign key must use
belongs_to
instead.
class Doctor < ApplicationRecord
has_one :doctor_office
end
has_many
: Specify an association of one to many (1: N). The referenced model must implement
belongs_to
.
class Doctor < ApplicationRecord
has_many :patients
end
has_many :trough: Specify an association of many to many (N: M) with another model. This association indicates that the declaring model can be matched with zero or more instances of another model by proceeding through a third model.
class Doctor < ApplicationRecord
has_many :appointments
has_many :patients, through: :appointments
end
class Appointment < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :doctor
belongs_to :patient
end
class Patient < ApplicationRecord
has_many :appointments
has_many :doctors, through: :appointments
end
has_one :trough: Specify an association of one to one (1: 1) with another model. This association indicates that the declaring model can be matched with one instance of another model by proceeding through a third model.
class Patient < ApplicationRecord
has_one :account
has_one :account_history, through: :account
end
class Account < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :patient
has_one :account_history
end
class AccountHistory < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :account
end
has_and_belong_to_many: Specify a direct association of many to many (N: M) with another model, with no intervening model.
class Doctor < ApplicationRecord
has_and_belongs_to_many :patients
end
class Patient < ApplicationRecord
has_and_belongs_to_many :doctors
end
If you are new to Rails associations or Rails, in general, I hope this quick introduction contributed to clarify some of your doubts about this topic.
