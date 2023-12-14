Search icon
    Uncover Your Customers' Hidden Needs In 4 Steps with Jobs-To-Be-Done + Access Custom GPT

    Uncover Your Customers' Hidden Needs In 4 Steps with Jobs-To-Be-Done + Access Custom GPT

    ⛔️ If you don't focus on customer discovery, you are failing before even starting. Whether building a feature, founding a startup, or creating an online course, uncovering unmet customer needs is the first essential step. The good news is that there is a proven framework that can help you uncover those unmet needs - it's called Jobs to Be Done (JTBD). I've put together an exhaustive, step-by-step JTBD guide - the result of extensive research, experiments, and insights from creator Tony Ulwick himself. This guide features: 👉 A step-by-step tutorial with examples 👉 A downloadable checklist for easy reference 👉 Access to my custom GPT Jobs-to-Be-Done AI coach (improved version) This isn't just a tool; it's your personal coach for tailoring the JTBD framework to meet your unique needs.

    featured image - Uncover Your Customers' Hidden Needs In 4 Steps with Jobs-To-Be-Done + Access Custom GPT
    Breathtaking photograph of a group of people standing around a white board. via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    product-management #user-research #jobs-to-be-done
