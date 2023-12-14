Uncover Your Customers' Hidden Needs In 4 Steps with Jobs-To-Be-Done + Access Custom GPT

Too Long; Didn't Read
⛔️ If you don't focus on customer discovery, you are failing before even starting.
Whether building a feature, founding a startup, or creating an online course, uncovering unmet customer needs is the first essential step.
The good news is that there is a proven framework that can help you uncover those unmet needs - it's called Jobs to Be Done (JTBD).
I've put together an exhaustive, step-by-step JTBD guide - the result of extensive research, experiments, and insights from creator Tony Ulwick himself.
This guide features:
👉 A step-by-step tutorial with examples
👉 A downloadable checklist for easy reference
👉 Access to my custom GPT Jobs-to-Be-Done AI coach (improved version)
This isn't just a tool; it's your personal coach for tailoring the JTBD framework to meet your unique needs.