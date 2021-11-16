Scene by Scene Feasibility Breakdown of Facebook's Metaverse at Work Video

739 reads

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta to the Metaverse in a presentation video. The video shows a man entering the office in his house, putting on a pair of natural-looking glasses and suddenly being immersed in a corporate environment. In that short movie, we can see a set of translucent windows, bookshelves, a desk and a chair. But there are no cameras or sensors in sight, just a room that is void of any technology. This is an important detail, because the lack of any tech that could aid in an AR environment is where the problems start.