Scene by Scene Feasibility Breakdown of Facebook's Metaverse at Work Video  by@geekonrecord

Scene by Scene Feasibility Breakdown of Facebook's Metaverse at Work Video

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta to the Metaverse in a presentation video. The video shows a man entering the office in his house, putting on a pair of natural-looking glasses and suddenly being immersed in a corporate environment. In that short movie, we can see a set of translucent windows, bookshelves, a desk and a chair. But there are no cameras or sensors in sight, just a room that is void of any technology. This is an important detail, because the lack of any tech that could aid in an AR environment is where the problems start.
image
