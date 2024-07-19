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UK Labour Party Commits to Digital Pound While Considering Crypto

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byAndyHsieh@andyhsieh

UX writer, programmer, living the good life in London.

July 19th, 2024
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AndyHsieh@andyhsieh

UX writer, programmer, living the good life in London.

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web3#cryptocurrency#digital-pound#uk-labour-government#keir-starmer#banking

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