Uber Wants to be an Amazon

793 reads

@ ndisisnd Andy Chan Founder @ Human+Business. Content marketing @ Reedsy, Writer @ Truth Cartel. Startups & tech.

Just like how Amazon is no longer about books, Uber is no longer about booking a car ride.

That is what Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, described in a talk hosted by the Economic Club of New York. Like how Amazon is establishing dominance in different market sectors, Khosrowshahi believes that Uber can do the same in all areas of transport. It can be private hire cars, taxi, scooter, the subway, freight and even flying vehicles. In his head, he envisions a world of making everything shared, affordable, and a solution to worsening traffic congestion . He also envisions a world of delivering food from any restaurant in under 30 minutes.

The difference is in the means. Rather than build the technology themselves, Khosrowshahi wants to build partnerships instead. It demands a “different attitude”.

Since upending the transportation industry and setting a precedent of tech unicorn IPOs, Uber is now facing rough, stormy seas around some of its major markets.

Uber may be liable for a $1.97 billion VAT bill which they argued that should be borne by drivers and not the company.

London banned Uber again after discovering 14,000 trips being taken with drivers that faked their identity

Chicago passed a congestion tax on ride-hailing services that can add as much as $3 to private rides during peak hours

Drivers now have minimum wage under the “Fare Share” program in Seattle while also taxing Uber more

Uber drivers are not independent contractors, according to New Jersey, who slapped Uber with $640 million worth in taxes and penalties

It is a lay-off season for unprofitable startups and Uber is not excluded: another 350 employees will be laid off with many being relocated. Khosrowshahi promises that it will be the ‘last wave’, but reality and balance sheets do not care about waves

It is catastrophe one after another as Uber sinks lower with every setback. Yet, Khosrowshahi is still optimistic.

Will that positivity hold against reality?

Ride-sharing Competitors Are Everywhere

Uber may have upended the transportation market but it is still anyone’s game. There is virtually no moat between one app and another, apart from pricing points, membership perks and suchlike. Consumers are free to choose between them and another private hire provider.

Due to that, most of Uber’s money is spent to aggressively dominate the market especially in Asia, which is home to more than 1.12 billion trips in 2018. According to ABI Research’s latest stud y, that constitutes 70% of the world’s ride-hailing market share.

Unfortunately, Uber’s battles had the company spilling too much blood.

While Uber has shares in those companies—which thus means their value will rise when their competitors’ do—it also means that they lost market supremacy in many major markets. According to their S-1 filing, Uber claimed to only have owned operations in the Americas, Oceania, Europe, India, and the Middle East. With more competitors at home ground and emerging in new markets, Uber’s already thin market dominance may be threatened even more.

The Race to Be a Super App

Two years ago, Guangzhou unveiled a pilot program . Residents there will have a virtual ID card that serves the same purpose as their state-issued ID linked to their WeChat accounts.

The operating system for everyday life, as Khosrowshahi envisioned, is what Uber aims to be today. Gojek has become more than just an Uber of the East—today, Uber needs to be the Gojek of the West. Fortunately, rivals in Asia have already showed Uber the path to follow beyond mobility services.

How Fast Can They Deliver food?

The $125.8 billion food delivery market is just as crowded as the transportation market, with huge delivery players like Foodpanda, Grubhub, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Other rival competitors such as Grab and Gojek also offer their own food delivery service.

As these food delivery companies pedal furiously to send food to their customers, they are also peddling towards growth. There is the race for creating a sticky platform—there are no moats between one application and the other. Consumers can simply switch between one application to another simply due to price point and type of food.

The Saturation in the Bike And Scooters

The micro-mobility space is not one without its own issues. Different market pose different challenges—some of them even outrightly ban it. France has banned e-scooters riding on pavements. In Singapore, an e-scooter ride crashed and killed a pedestrian, prompting a nationwide ban

Each problem poses more costs for Uber. While Uber can skirt around dealing with the issue directly and go for partnerships, that is simply an illusion of a market share. The company needs to directly deploy their own micro-mobility vehicles into the city but at the end of the equation lies the support of the city: without permits, there is no chance of even capturing a single percent

Fighting for Airspace

Uber is not the only player in the space: in fact, there are many startups competing for this flying-car moonshot, with Airbus and even Google’s co-founder Larry Page accumulating their chess pieces.

The problem is in economics: will it actually give more returns to Uber if flying taxis become a norm? With so many players in the space, there will definitely be regulatory concerns as companies will be figuring out how their vehicles can navigate around one another. In essence, it is a microcosm of the world of airplanes.

An admirable ambition but nonetheless, an expensive high-risk bet. Besides facing competition at home, future expansion plans will have to be adjusted to face rivals in different countries —which also means more regulations, laws, and authorities to face.

Self-Driving Vehicle Crashes

Early Monday morning in Tempe, Arizona, the life of 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was taken away by a self-driving Uber. The female pedestrian was struck by the car, which sparked a series of investigations about Uber’s autonomous vehicle masterplan.

While Uber is tempering their expectations, companies all over the world are pouring more money to win the self-driving car race . Khosrowshahi may have to face off Elon Musk, as the Tesla CEO intends to develop driverless cars to operate commercially in a ride-hailing network . At this point, Uber needs a breakthrough; without overwhelming success in this sector, those self-driving car dreams may be attained by others first. All these companies need to do is to simply clone the Uber application, which many agencies are already doing anyway.

Freighting Against Freight Powerhouses

Up against freight giants like DAT Mobile and rival competitor Convoy raising $400m to become a unicorn, Uber Freight is haemorrhaging $1.36 for every dollar they are earning. Problem is, Uber shares 99% of gross revenue with carriers and it backed itself to the corner with that. Taking on the typical early-stage startup growth method, Uber Freight has taken on huge risks.

When profitability becomes a focus, there is a chance that carriers become alienated.

Legacy logistic companies like Coyote Logistics and C.H. Robinson are also launching their own digital freight matching services—according to CarrierLists , they are the top few applications that carriers regularly used. The aforementioned competitor Convoy is standing in the runner-up pedestal.

Definitely, the digital brokerage is anyone’s game, unlike the incumbent-dominated freight market space. However, simply because it is anyone’s game, there is no real moat between one app and another. Users can simply switch between one another, which means a real uphill struggle for market supremacy. Uber may have to tamper their ambitions or double down, which will leave their coffers lighter than it already is.

It is a battle of balance at this point. Uber needs to find the maximum amount of money they can burn without sinking, while also fuelling their ever-aggressive growth. With other unicorns like WeWork serving as a great case study, Uber must also keep their balance sheets in check lest they become owned by one of their investors.

At this point, it is clear the Wall Street is not forgiving and public investors are not entertaining private valuations—essentially, those valuations are what investors think they are worth. The year of the unicorn may come to an end with disappointing IPO and post-IPO performances like:

Tags