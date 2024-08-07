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Vitaly Zheltko

@zvitaly

Frontend engineer building scalable web apps. Focused on microfrontends and developer tooling.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @zvitaly’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Vitaly Zheltko

SaratovFrontend Developer

Frontend engineer building scalable web apps. Focused on microfrontends and developer tooling.

Work History

Current Position:

Yandex N.V.Frontend Developer
1/25-Present

Previous Positions:

SberMarketFrontend Developer
12/23-1/25
Grid DynamicsFrontend Developer
11/20-12/23

Interested Topics

frontendmicrofrontendperformanceopensourceoptimizationjavascriptweb-developmentwebpack
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