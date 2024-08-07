Vitaly Zheltko@zvitaly
Frontend engineer building scalable web apps. Focused on microfrontends and developer tooling.
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Vitaly Zheltko
SaratovFrontend Developer
Frontend engineer building scalable web apps. Focused on microfrontends and developer tooling.
Work History
Current Position:
Yandex N.V.Frontend Developer
1/25-Present
Previous Positions:
SberMarketFrontend Developer
12/23-1/25
Grid DynamicsFrontend Developer
11/20-12/23