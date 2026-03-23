Michelle Maroun@tightnet
Blockchain architect and founder, focused on HFT infrastructure, RWA tokenization.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tightnet’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Michelle Maroun
A veteran of the blockchain and digital asset industry, Michelle Maroun is a specialist in quantitative trading architecture and risk-mitigation protocols. As the founder of a UAE-backed trading platform, they are pioneering new methods for fractionalised asset ownership and automated regulatory compliance. Their deep expertise in investment management is currently being channeled into the development of scalable, product-led technologies that redefine transparency and efficiency in the global crypto-financial landscape.
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