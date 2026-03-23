GCC Founde & Product Architect

A veteran of the blockchain and digital asset industry, Michelle Maroun is a specialist in quantitative trading architecture and risk-mitigation protocols. As the founder of a UAE-backed trading platform, they are pioneering new methods for fractionalised asset ownership and automated regulatory compliance. Their deep expertise in investment management is currently being channeled into the development of scalable, product-led technologies that redefine transparency and efficiency in the global crypto-financial landscape.