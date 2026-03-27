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Santosh Durgam

@santoshdurgam

Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar Investments. He leads the Retirement Data team.

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Santosh Durgam

ChicagoManager of Software Engineering

Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar, where he leads cloud-native data architecture, governance, and analytics for regulated financial services platforms. Over a 20-year career spanning financial services, life sciences, and insurance, Santosh has built enterprise-scale data ecosystems that treat SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance as architectural constraints rather than documentation exercises. At Morningstar, he has led the development of analytics platforms serving Record Keepers and registered investment advisers, delivering measurable improvements in data trust, reporting efficiency, and audit readiness. He is an AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional and TOGAF 9.1 Certified.

Work History

Current Position:

Morningstar Investments IncManager of Software Engineering

Previous Positions:

AbbvieLead Data Architect

Interested Topics

technologysoftware-developmentartificial-intelligencefuture-of-financetrade-finance