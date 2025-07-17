Qandil
Scotland, UK, EuropeAndroid Lead
I’m a Senior Android Engineer with 12+ years of experience, currently pursuing an MSc in Big Data Technologies at Glasgow Caledonian University. My work focuses on blending AI and Mobile — building open-source projects with Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, and Kotlin Multiplatform. I’m passionate about ethical AI, developer productivity, and creating tools that empower both users and the developer community.
Work History
Current Position:
NetsolAndroid Lead
1/17-Present