Author profile picture

Qandil

@qandil_8ja7hmvo

Senior Android Engineer (12+ yrs) | MSc Big Data (GCU) | Building AI + Mobile open-source projects (Kotlin, Compose, KMP) | Writing on ethical AI, m

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @qandil_8ja7hmvo’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Qandil

Scotland, UK, EuropeAndroid Lead

I’m a Senior Android Engineer with 12+ years of experience, currently pursuing an MSc in Big Data Technologies at Glasgow Caledonian University. My work focuses on blending AI and Mobile — building open-source projects with Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, and Kotlin Multiplatform. I’m passionate about ethical AI, developer productivity, and creating tools that empower both users and the developer community.

Work History

Current Position:

NetsolAndroid Lead
1/17-Present

Interested Topics

android-app-developmentkotlinartificial-intelligence