Pratyusha Singaraju

I’m a senior engineer with 13+ years of experience building large‑scale content intelligence, search, and knowledge graph systems. At Netflix, I develop ML‑driven content analysis pipelines, tagging engines, ratings‑compliance systems, and LLM‑based summarization workflows that support a 300M+ subscriber ecosystem. Before Netflix, I worked at Microsoft on Bing’s search infrastructure and the Satori knowledge graph, where I built vertical search platforms, entity‑conflation pipelines, and helped package the enterprise knowledge graph as a PaaS offering on Azure. Across my career, I’ve focused on uniting scalable distributed systems with advanced ML to power intelligent content platforms at global scale.