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Mary

@ohjesusmylove

I hold a PhD with deep expertise in decentralized technologies, blockchain systems, satellite communications, and digita

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Mary

Colorado, United StatesPhD Researcher & Academic WriterPhD Researcher & Academic Writer

I hold a PhD with deep expertise in decentralized technologies, blockchain systems, satellite communications, and digita

Work History

Current Position:

Independent ResearchPhD Researcher & Academic Writer

Previous Positions:

Academic InstitutionTechnology Analyst

Interested Topics

internet-freedomblockchainweb3decentralized-internetdigital-sovereigntysurveillance-capitalismblockchain-technologydata-privacy
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