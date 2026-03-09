Mary@ohjesusmylove
I hold a PhD with deep expertise in decentralized technologies, blockchain systems, satellite communications, and digita
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Mary
Colorado, United StatesPhD Researcher & Academic WriterPhD Researcher & Academic Writer
I hold a PhD with deep expertise in decentralized technologies, blockchain systems, satellite communications, and digita
Work History
Current Position:
Independent ResearchPhD Researcher & Academic Writer
Previous Positions:
Academic InstitutionTechnology Analyst