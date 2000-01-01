This is a 6-month live experiment testing whether ChatGPT can act as a profitable portfolio manager in one of the hardest spaces to trade: U.S.-listed micro-cap stocks. The goal is to see if a large language model can carve out consistent alpha under strict real-world constraints. Rules Budget cap: The portfolio started with $100. No new money will ever be added. Assets: Only full-share trades in U.S.-listed micro-cap stocks (<$300M market cap). Execution: ChatGPT makes all buy/sell decisions. Trades are executed exactly as instructed. Risk management: Strict stop-losses are enforced. Rebalancing: Deep research is allowed once per week to reevaluate the entire portfolio. Benchmarking: Results are tracked against the S&P 500 to measure relative performance. Transparency: Prompts and my simulation code are freely available on my GitHub. All trades, equity calculations, and logic are logged and validated manually to prevent errors. Background The experiment came from a simple