Nabila Hashim@nabilahaahim14
A software engineer and AI strategist with a focus on high-performance web systems and AI integration
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Nabila Hashim
Downers Grove, USManagement Analyst
A software engineer and AI strategist with a focus on high-performance web systems and AI integration
Work History
Current Position:
Village of Burr RidgeManagement Analyst
Previous Positions:
City of Kansas CityCookingham Noll Analyst