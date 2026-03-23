FinAI x Moli

Consultant

I am a Fusion Finance Consultant with strong hands-on experience across core financial modules including General Ledger (GL), Accounts Payable (AP), and Accounts Receivable (AR). I enjoy working deeply within the finance domain, focusing on accurate setups, streamlined accounting processes, and robust financial controls. I am passionate about building stable, compliant, and scalable finance solutions in Oracle Fusion and committed to strengthening my expertise exclusively in the Finance track to deliver high-quality outcomes for business stakeholders.