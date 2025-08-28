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Kristina

@kristina_mrqkhgko

Hey there! I'm Kristina, art director and product designer at streaming service. Enjoy designing for TV, create new UX patterns across platforms.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @kristina_mrqkhgko’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Kristina

Belgrade, Serbia, EuropeArt Director of Product Design

Hey there! I'm Kristina, art director and product designer at streaming service. Enjoy designing for TV, create new UX patterns across platforms.

Work History

Current Position:

IVIArt Director of Product Design
1/24-Present
IVIProduct Designer
9/21-Present

Interested Topics

ux-designproduct-designsmart-tvstreaming-platformstv-app-developmentremote-control-navigationten-foot-uitv-design
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