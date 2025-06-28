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Khushan

@khushan

Senior Software Engineer at Google focused on distributed systems, ML, and reliability. Sharing practical insights.

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Khushan

Mountain View, USSenior Software Enginner

Senior Software Engineer at Google focused on distributed systems, ML, and reliability. Sharing practical insights.

Work History

Current Position:

GoogleSenior Software Enginner

Previous Positions:

Amazon.comSoftware Engineer

Interested Topics

aidistributed-systemssoftware-engineeringmachine-learningartificial-intelligencecloud-computingsoftware-engineerscalability
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