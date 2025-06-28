Khushan@khushan
Senior Software Engineer at Google focused on distributed systems, ML, and reliability. Sharing practical insights.
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Khushan
Mountain View, USSenior Software Enginner
Senior Software Engineer at Google focused on distributed systems, ML, and reliability. Sharing practical insights.
Work History
Current Position:
GoogleSenior Software Enginner
Previous Positions:
Amazon.comSoftware Engineer