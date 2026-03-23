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Jon-C. Phillips

@joncphillips

I’m a product designer and developer building digital products and experiences.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @joncphillips’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Jon-C. Phillips

Montreal, CanadaDeveloper and Founder

Hey, I’m Jon. I’m a product designer and developer building digital products and experiences. I enjoy growing audiences and brands, and when I’m not shipping code, I’m growing newsletters and communities around things I care about.

Work History

Current Position:

Developer and Founder

Previous Positions:

BuySellAdsProduct Engineer
10/11-1/26

Interested Topics

programmingtechnologysoftware-developmentaistartupweb-monetizationjavascriptartificial-intelligenceweb-developmentebooksmachine-learningcodingmarketingsecuritystartupssoftware-engineeringreactproductivitydevopsproduct-managementtutorialnodejsopen-sourcebusiness-strategyinterviewprivacydatafuture-of-aiapiself-improvementdesignleadershipdigital-marketingstartup-adviceeducationsoftware-architectureinnovationdockerblogging-fellowshipautomationstartup-lessons