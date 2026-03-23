Jon-C. Phillips
Montreal, CanadaDeveloper and Founder
Hey, I’m Jon. I’m a product designer and developer building digital products and experiences. I enjoy growing audiences and brands, and when I’m not shipping code, I’m growing newsletters and communities around things I care about.
Work History
Current Position:
Developer and Founder
Previous Positions:
BuySellAdsProduct Engineer
10/11-1/26
Interested Topics
programmingtechnologysoftware-developmentaistartupweb-monetizationjavascriptartificial-intelligenceweb-developmentebooksmachine-learningcodingmarketingsecuritystartupssoftware-engineeringreactproductivitydevopsproduct-managementtutorialnodejsopen-sourcebusiness-strategyinterviewprivacydatafuture-of-aiapiself-improvementdesignleadershipdigital-marketingstartup-adviceeducationsoftware-architectureinnovationdockerblogging-fellowshipautomationstartup-lessons